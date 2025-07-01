IT, healthcare stocks drag Sri Lankan shares lower

Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Tuesday, snapping five straight sessions of gains, as losses in IT and healthcare stocks weighed.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.17% lower at 17,996.73. It gained 7.5% in the last five sessions.

Ceylon Printers and Arpico Insurance were top percentage gainers on the CSE All-Share index, up nearly 9% each.

Trading volume on the index surged to 679.2 million shares from 257.3 million in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end higher on broad-based gains

The equity market’s turnover rose to 7.63 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($25.44 million) from 6.38 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 3.44 billion rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 7.57 billion rupees, the data showed.