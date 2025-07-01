AIRLINK 152.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.19%)
BOP 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.71%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CPHL 84.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
FCCL 44.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.4%)
FFL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.45%)
FLYNG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
HUBC 138.85 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.75%)
HUMNL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
KOSM 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
MLCF 83.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.51%)
OGDC 219.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.26%)
PACE 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
PAEL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.54%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
POWER 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
PPL 170.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.1%)
PRL 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
PTC 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.38%)
SEARL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.91%)
SSGC 43.64 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.99%)
SYM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TELE 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.27%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 56.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.81%)
WAVESAPP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.9%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.69%)
BR100 13,009 Increased By 237.3 (1.86%)
BR30 38,474 Increased By 179.6 (0.47%)
KSE100 127,690 Increased By 2063 (1.64%)
KSE30 38,881 Increased By 726.8 (1.9%)
Jul 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Gaza rescuers say Israeli forces kill over 50 as ceasefire calls mount

AFP Published 01 Jul, 2025 11:59am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

GAZA CITY: Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli forces killed at least 51 people, including 24 at a seafront rest area, as fresh calls grow for a ceasefire in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

The swift resolution of Israel’s 12-day war with Iran has revived hopes for a halt to the fighting in Gaza, where more than 20 months of combat have created dire humanitarian conditions for the population of more than two million.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit the White House on July 7, a US official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Israel steps up Gaza bombardment ahead of White House talks on ceasefire

US President Donald Trump recently urged Israel to “make the deal in Gaza”, and the Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer is visiting Washington this week for talks with US officials.

But on the ground, Israel has continued to pursue its offensive across the Palestinian territory.

Gaza’s civil defence agency said 51 people had been killed by Israeli forces on Monday, including 24 in a strike on a rest area on Gaza City’s seafront.

“I saw body parts flying everywhere, and bodies cut and burned… It was a scene that made your skin crawl,” 26-year-old eyewitness Ahmed Al-Nayrab told AFP, recalling a “huge explosion that shook the area”.

“The place is always crowded with people because the rest area offers drinks, family seating and internet access.”

Another eyewitness, 35-year-old Bilal Awkal, said “blood covered the ground and screams filled the air”.

“Women and children were everywhere, like a scene from a movie about the end of the world.”

Approached for comment by AFP, the Israeli army said it was “looking into” the reports.

The Hamas government media office reported that photojournalist Ismail Abu Hatab was among those killed in the strike.

Israeli restrictions on media in Gaza and difficulties in accessing some areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify the tolls and details provided by rescuers and authorities in the territory.

‘Targeting was deliberate’

Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that 27 others were killed by Israeli strikes or fire across Gaza, including 11 near aid points in the centre and south.

Eyewitnesses and local authorities have reported repeated killings of Palestinians near distribution centres in recent weeks, after Israel began allowing in a trickle of aid at the end of May.

Samir Abu Jarbou, 28, told AFP by phone that he had gone with relatives to pick up food in an area of central Gaza around midnight.

“Suddenly the (Israeli) army opened fire, and drones started shooting. We ran away and got nothing,” he said.

In the southern city of Khan Yunis, the dead and wounded were rushed to a hospital in an open-top trailer after aid seekers said they were fired on by Israeli forces in Rafah.

“The targeting was deliberate, aimed at people as they were leaving,” eyewitness Aboud al-Adwi told AFP.

UN condemns ‘weaponisation of food’ in Gaza

AFP footage from Nasser Hospital showed the wounded being treated on a blood-stained floor.

The Israeli military did not immediately provide comment when asked by AFP about the civil defence reports.

‘No longer any benefit’

Netanyahu had said on Sunday that Israel’s “victory” over Iran had created “opportunities”, including for freeing hostages.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid, meanwhile, said on Monday there was “no longer any benefit” to the war.

Israel’s defence minister suggested during a meeting with Netanyahu and the army’s general staff that the campaign in Gaza was nearing its goal.

“We now face the completion of the campaign in Gaza, to achieve its objectives – foremost among them, the release of all hostages and the defeat of Hamas,” Israel Katz said.

Trump had said on Friday that he was hoping for a new ceasefire in Gaza “within the next week”.

Three days later, Washington announced the $510-million sale to Israel of bomb guidance kits and related support.

“The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to US national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability,” the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement.

Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari told journalists on Monday that “momentum” had been created by the Iran truce but “we won’t hold our breath for this to happen today and tomorrow”.

Israel launched its campaign in response to Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack, which resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Of the 251 hostages seized during the assault, 49 are still held in Gaza, including 27 the Israeli military says are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign has killed at least 56,531 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.

The United Nations considers these figures to be reliable.

Gaza YAIR LAPID US Defence Security Cooperation Agency Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Gaza war Israel Gaza war Gaza genocide Gazans Israeli forces kill over 50 Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer

Comments

200 characters

Gaza rescuers say Israeli forces kill over 50 as ceasefire calls mount

Pakistan’s real GDP grows 2.68% in FY25

Rs339.5bn new tax measures take effect

Gwadar Port: Govt announces new shipping lines, ferry service to GCC

FBR misses revised target by Rs178bn in FY25

FO says looks forward to working with members as Pakistan assumes UNSC presidency for July

Mari Energies, Ghani Chemical join hands for emissions reduction project

Mari Energies completes tax compliance on 800% bonus shares

Revised WHT on National Saving Schemes issued

IPPs warn govt: Furnace oil levies could raise generation costs

Read more stories