World

Gaza rescuers say children among 8 killed in Israeli strike

AFP Published 30 Mar, 2025 02:10pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

GAZA CITY: Gaza’s civil defence agency reported that an Israeli air strike on Sunday on a house and a tent sheltering displaced people killed at least eight, including five children, as Palestinians observed the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

The strike occurred as both Hamas and Israel acknowledged receiving a new truce proposal from mediators aimed at halting hostilities in Gaza during the holiday.

“There are eight martyrs, including five children, following a pre-dawn Israeli air strike on a house and a tent sheltering displaced people in Khan Yunis,” Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the civil defence agency, told AFP.

A fragile truce that had provided weeks of relative calm in the Gaza Strip collapsed on March 18 when Israel resumed its aerial bombardment and ground offensive in the Palestinian territory.

Gaza civil defence says 14 killed in Israeli strikes since midnight

Sunday’s air strike came as mediators - Egypt, Qatar, and the United States - continued efforts to broker a ceasefire and secure the release of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza.

A senior Hamas official stated on Saturday that the group had approved a new ceasefire proposal put forward by mediators and urged Israel to support it.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed receipt of the proposal and stated that Israel had submitted a counterproposal in response.

However, the details of the latest mediation efforts remain undisclosed.

The ongoing war in Gaza was triggered by Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

During the attack, Hamas also abducted 251 individuals, 58 of whom remain in captivity -including 34 whom the Israeli military says are deceased.

Since the Hamas attack, Israel’s military campaign against the Palestinian group has killed at least 50,277 people in Gaza, the majority of them civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.

Benjamin Netanyahu MENA Gaza Hamas Gaza Strip Israeli strikes Gaza health ministry Eid al Fitr Gaza ceasefire Hamas attack Israel Hamas war Gaza aid Israel and Hamas Gaza war Israel Gaza war Israel Hamas Khan Yunis Gaza genocide Gaza hostages Gaza truce talks Gaza Civil Defence Gaza civil defence agency Mahmud Bassal Israel military campaign US Hamas talks

