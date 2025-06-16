Govt increases petrol price by Rs4.80, diesel by Rs7.95 per litre

The federal government on Sunday increased the price of petrol by Rs4.80 per litre for the next 15 days, raising it to Rs258.43 from Rs253.63 per litre.

The rate for high-speed diesel was also increased by Rs7.95 per litre, taking it to Rs262.59 from Rs254.64 per litre.

In a notification, the Finance Division stated that the new prices will take effect from June 16, 2025.

In the last fortnightly review, the government had increased the petrol price by Rs1.00 per litre to Rs253.63, effective from June 1, 2025.