Sri Lankan shares end higher on broad-based gains

Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Monday, boosted by gains across most sectors barring real estate and energy stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.86% higher at 18,026.72.

Sri Lanka’s Colombo consumer price index was down 0.6% year-on-year in June, after edging down 0.7% in May, the statistics department said on Monday.

On the CSE All-Share index, Abans Finance and Mercantile Shipping were the top percentage gainers, up 24.6% and 15.7%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 257.3 million shares from 295.1 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 6.38 billion Sri Lankan rupees (about $21 million) from 5.14 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 298.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 6.22 billion rupees, the data showed.