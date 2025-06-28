Sri Lankan shares log best weekly gain since Dec

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, as gains in consumer discretionary and materials stocks outweighed losses in healthcare and IT.

The CSE All-Share index settled up 0.75% at 17,872.7, rising for the fourth straight session. It gained 4.6% during the week, its biggest weekly gain since Dec. 27, 2024. SMB Finance PLC and Sathosa Motors PLC were the top percentage gainers on the CSE All-Share index, rising 14.3% and 11.3%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 295.1 million shares from 427 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 5.14 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($17.08 million) from 6.85 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data. Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 570.4 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 5 billion rupees, the data showed.