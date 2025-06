SHANGHAI: Chinese financial technology firm Ant Group said on Monday that it has increased investment in research and development (R&D) for four consecutive years since 2021, reaching a record high of 23.45 billion yuan ($3.26 billion) in 2024.

The company made the disclosure in its 2024 sustainability report.