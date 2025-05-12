AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
Business & Finance

China’s Ant Group to sell 4% stake in India’s Paytm for $242mn, term sheet shows

Reuters Published 12 May, 2025 07:08pm

China’s Ant Group will sell a 4% stake in Indian payments firm Paytm for $242 million, a term sheet seen by Reuters on Monday showed.

Ant, an affiliate of Chinese conglomerate Alibaba Group , will sell the stake at 809.75 rupees per share, a discount of 6.5% to Paytm’s closing price on Monday.

It was not immediately clear who the buyers would be.

Goldman Sachs India Securities and Citigroup Global Markets India will lead the sale, the term sheet showed.

India’s Paytm posts wider sequential loss as stock option costs weigh

Paytm and Ant Group did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Paytm has seen a spate of selldowns in the past two years, including the exit of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and Japan’s SoftBank Group, according to exchange data.

Ant previously sold a 10.3% stake in Paytm to founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma in August 2023.

India China Ant Group Paytm

Comments

200 characters

