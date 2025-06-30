Power smart app introduced to get rid of over-billing

ISLAMABAD: The federal government launched a new power smart mobile application, “Apna Metre, Apni Reading,” aimed at enhancing transparency in electricity billing and empowering consumers to take control of their monthly metre readings.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif officially inaugurated the App on Sunday developed by the Power Division under the leadership of Federal Minister Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari.

According to the Power Division, the App will allow electricity consumers to take a picture of their metres on a given date and upload it on the App, based on which their monthly bill will be issued.

“Apna Metre, Apni Reading” application aims to provide an effective solution to long-standing problems such as over billing, reading errors, reading delays or inaccurate readings, and lack of transparency in the current system.

This is not just a technology feature, but a tangible reform in governance to empower consumers. Under this system, consumers can keep record of their bills and have a check on the metre-reading process.

Similarly, if both the consumer and the metre reader upload readings, the lower reading will be given priority, which will provide financial protection to the consumers. Moreover, if the consumer records the reading on the due date, the metre reader readings taken after that day will not be given priority and only the reading provided by the consumer will be fed in the system.

This system is especially beneficial for those consumers who are eligible for government subsidies. This App will also ensure that beneficiaries continue to benefit from their subsidy by providing timely readings. It will significantly reduce over-billing, unnecessary interventions and complaints.

Addressing a launching ceremony of “Apna Metre, Apni Reading”, a smart mobile phone application, the prime minister said that it is a revolutionary technology reform to ensure transparency and benefit for consumers. He said that the mobile application has been introduced in five languages which will promote the national unity and enhance coordination and harmony among provinces.

He directed to introduce this application for every household from Peshawar to Karachi. He said that the government is undertaking reforms in the power sector, including revamping of the Boards of distribution companies (DISCOs), merit-based appointments and concrete steps against corrupt mafia.

The prime minister said, “Effective steps are also taken against the corrupt mafia. While a task force and the relevant minister have worked really hard for a reduction in power prices”.

The prime minister said the government also held negotiations with the banks to settle down the circular debt which is a big achievement.

Terming power theft as one of the major challenge for the country, he said Pakistan suffers loss of Rs 500 billion annually due to power theft. He said the Power Ministry and the entire team is working round the clock to resolve this issue.

The prime minister mentioned that the government passed on the benefits of the reduction of oil prices in the international market to the power sector.

Talking about solarisation, the prime minister said the government would not discourage the solarisation boom in the country as he welcomed the ongoing process, which is regarded as the most cheapest way of producing electricity in the world. He said Pakistan is among a few countries where the solarisation process was rapidly taking place.

On this occasion, the prime minister announced to abolish the PTV fee from the electricity bills to provide further relief to the consumers.

Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, on this occasion, said the government is prioritising use of latest technology to ensure transparency and providing relief to consumers.

He said over billing is a big issue, but the launching of the App will help resolve this matter.

