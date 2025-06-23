‘Apna Meter Apni Reading’ App unveiled

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif has approved phasing out the role of meter readers in power Distribution Companies (Discos) across the country except KE’s service area with initiation of new mechanism “Apna meter Apni Reading” App, to be launched soon, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

Currently, Meter Readers take a snap of consumers’ electricity meters which are sent to Discos to Power Information Technology Company (PITC), on the basis of which bills are generated, however, there are numerous complaints of this mechanism as consumers receive inflated bills.

In this regard, Prime Minister presided over a meeting on June 17, 2025 wherein issues related to the launching of new scheme and eliminating the menace of overbilling and resolving complains through an automated system came under discussion.

According to sources, Prime Minister directed the Power Division to install a Power Smart Mobile App with instructions for use, in both National and four regional languages (Punjabi, Sindhi, Pashtu and Balochi) for easy use / application and understanding of common people.

Power Division has been directed to conduct a soft launch of Power Smart Mobile App immediately in order to fix/ streamline any teething issues before the nationwide launch / inauguration by the Prime Minister.

The sources said, Prime Minister has given one month to the Power Division to chalk a plan for phasing out the Meter Readers from the power metering system.

Power Division in coordination with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is tasked to prepare a comprehensive and engaging media campaign clearly spelling out the objectives of this initiative for the review/ approval of Prime Minister this week.

Prime Minister has also directed Power Division that savings on account of reduced administrative charges for meter reading shall be passed on to the consumers . To support the initiative, the Power Information Technology Company has also instructed all Discos to prepare comprehensive media campaigns to inform consumers about the benefits of self-reading. This move aims to eliminate the role of meter readers—many of whom have been implicated in over billing and malpractice. The government has allocated Rs. 316 million for the national media campaign.

A detailed Terms of Reference (ToR) has been formulated, outlining the scope, objectives, and methodology for the campaign. Additionally, a clear responsibility matrix has been developed to define the roles and responsibilities of PITC and MEPCO—covering aspects such as media planning, vendor engagement, field activation, monitoring, and reporting.

Discos have sought guidance from the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PITC with respect to their due contribution in media campaign. Clarification have also been sought on whether this amount should be deducted from the total payment and borne by individual Discos or whether PITC will facilitate the provision of promotional materials (e.g., boards, standees, banners).

Discos have also urged PITC to explore the possibility of securing complimentary airtime for public service announcements through electronic media.

Discos highlight the importance of PITC’s support in providing the necessary documentation to ensure the success of this public awareness initiative. Furthermore, Discos have stressed the need for thorough testing and validation of applications such as the Power Smart App, Apna Meter Apni Reading, CCMS+, and the Lineman Mobile Solution prior to launch. This is vital to prevent technical issues, ensure a smooth user experience, and build consumer trust.

The sources told this correspondent that PITC will ensure high performance, reliability, and a seamless user experience across all platforms during the campaign rollout. All relevant details are to be shared with full transparency to meet the codal formalities required for such government initiatives.

