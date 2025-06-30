PM meets Ch Nisar, asks him to rejoin PML-N

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of former PML-N leader and federal minister Chaudhry Nisar in Rawalpindi on Sunday to inquire after his health.

During the meeting, political matters were also discussed between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chaudhry Nisar.

Sources said during the meeting Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that “Chaudhry Sahib, you have forgotten us”. To this, Chaudhry Nisar replied, “No, no, Mian Sahib, I am just not feeling well.”

Chaudhry Nisar hints at his return to ‘active politics’

The Prime Minister invited Chaudhry Nisar to rejoin the PML-N and asked him to return to his home now.

Sources said that Chaudhry Nisar has asked the Prime Minister for some time to respond to his invitation. According to sources, there are telephone contacts between the Prime Minister and the former Interior Minister.