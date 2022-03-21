Chaudhry Nisar hints at his return to ‘active politics’

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and ex-central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Sunday hinted at returning to active politics after a hiatus of four-year silence.

Khan who is a member provincial assembly Punjab, while addressing a public meeting in his constituency PP-10 (Rawalpindi-V) said that he has been offered major positions but he kept restricted himself from coming into power for the last four years.

“I have kept myself distance from power corridors for the last four years, but I will soon ‘break the fast’ with the people of my constituency. People are usually ready to do everything for coming into power,” he told a mammoth rally at Chakri.

He said that the people of his constituency would never face embarrassment whenever they had to campaign for him in elections as he never sold his conscience nor anybody could dare call him a corrupt. Nisar, after being elected as an MPA from a Rawalpindi in 2018, took an oath as the provincial lawmaker in May 2021. He had been elected from the Punjab Assembly constituency PP-10 in the 2018 general elections as an independent candidate.

He didn’t take the oath in protest against alleged rigging which he claimed led to his defeat in the National Assembly’s constituency NA-59, Rawalpindi-III.

He took oath as MPA Punjab Assembly nearly after three years.

