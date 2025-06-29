AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
FCCL 45.27 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.12%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
FLYNG 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.99%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.56%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3%)
MLCF 85.46 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.58%)
OGDC 221.19 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (1.79%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.68%)
PIAHCLA 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 8.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.07%)
PPL 171.20 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.93%)
PRL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
PTC 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.75%)
SEARL 86.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
SSGC 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.85%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.73%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.59%)
BR100 12,674 Increased By 224.1 (1.8%)
BR30 38,264 Increased By 597.5 (1.59%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-06-29

Dissolve CDA, transfer powers to MCI, IHC tells govt

APP Published 29 Jun, 2025 02:36am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday directed federal government to dissolve Capital Development Authority (CDA) and transfer all of its assets, powers and duties to Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

The High Court also declared the CDA’s move to impose right-of-way charges in return for providing direct access to petrol pumps and CNG stations from major highways as illegal.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani issued a written judgment.

CDA, MCI directed to address issues facing street vendors/stallholders

The court declared the CDA’s SRO on right-of-way and access charges null and void and said that the federal government should initiate and complete the process of dissolving CDA. All powers and assets should be transferred to MCI.

The written decision states that all the steps of the CDA under the SRO are declared illegal, if the CDA has received any money from anyone under the SRO, it should be returned.

The Islamabad High Court said that the CDA Ordinance was enacted for the development works, the practical usefulness of the CDA Ordinance has been lost with the new laws and governance.

The court said that it should be ensured that after the transfer of powers, the Islamabad administration is transparent and accountable, the protection of the rights of the citizens of Islamabad should be ensured under the law, and all administrative, regulatory and municipal framework of Islamabad works under the Local Government Act.

The written decision states that the Islamabad Local Government Act is a special law for governance through elected representatives. According to the law, taxes cannot be imposed without the approval of the local government. The CDA has no legal authority to impose taxes.

It should be noted that the CDA had imposed a right of access tax on petrol pumps and CNG stations.

In addition, a direct access tax was imposed on housing societies from the main highway.

IHC CDA Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani MCI

Comments

200 characters

Dissolve CDA, transfer powers to MCI, IHC tells govt

LTO Karachi recovers record-breaking Rs31bn outstanding taxes: FBR

Roosevelt Hotel privatization: No base price determined: PC

Sovereign default risk: Pakistan most improved economy: Bloomberg

Flood project: Govt seeks $31m financing boost from World Bank

Forex constraints: ECC puts sugar import plan on ice

At least 13 soldiers martyred in Mir Ali attack

Import from China, Thailand: Customs values on types of clays fixed

Monsoon spell cripples Karachi

Noisy protest in Punjab PA budget session: Speaker bans entry of 26 opposition MPAs into house

Read more stories