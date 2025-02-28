AIRLINK 184.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.03%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-28

CDA, MCI directed to address issues facing street vendors/stallholders

Terence J Sigamony Published February 28, 2025 Updated February 28, 2025 07:37am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Thursday, directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) to address the problems of street-vendors/stallholders in the federal capital.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case filed by the vendors through their advocates, Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chatha.

The IHC bench directed the CDA, MCI, District Administration and ICT traffic police to resolve the issues of petitioners “rehribaans” with coordination and informed the court on the next hearing.

The petitioners alleged that the vendors operating with valid licences were being forcibly removed from their locations by authorities.

During the hearing, the court criticised the lack of coordination between the MCI, the CDA, and the traffic police.

Justice Ishaq remarked that this is not a legal issue but a matter of coordination. He questioned that why small-scale vendors, who earn meagre incomes, had to approach the court for their rights. He expressed concerns over the delay in issuing licences, with applications pending for two years.

Advocate Imaan Mazari presented video evidence showing street vendors being removed despite having permits. She alleged that the authorities demanded bribes and targeted those who refused to pay.

The assistant commissioner told the court that action was only taken against unlicensed vendors. However, the court observed that authorities had failed to act on vendors’ applications for two years.

At the outset of hearing, the MCI officials took the stance that the corporation only looks at their licenses.

Justice Sardar Ijaz remarked that this is not a legal matter but a matter of coordination and the CDA and the MCI should coordinate among themselves so that this problem does not arise.

The court, while addressing the additional deputy commissioner, said that these are several hundred very poor earners, why did they have to file a petition even? Mazari argued that this is not an issue of traffic disruption.

The court remarked that these vendors filed application to the deputy commissioner office but he did not take notice even after hearing them. The assistant commissioner said that this is a matter for MCI and CDA, the traffic police take action only when necessary.

