Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Domestic consumers: Govt hikes gas fixed charges

Pakistan welcomes Indus Waters arbitration ruling, urges dialogue with India

Supreme Court declares PTI not eligible for reserved seats

NDMA issues impact-based weather alerts as monsoon rains lash Pakistan

Nine dead, 14 missing as flash flood sweeps tourists in Swat River

Philip Morris accepts buyback price of Rs1,300 for voluntary delisting from PSX

