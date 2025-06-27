Nine dead, 14 missing as flash flood sweeps tourists in Swat River

At least nine people have died and 14 remain missing after a sudden flash flood swept through the Fizagat area of Swat on Friday, rescue officials said.

According to Aaj News, the incident occurred when a powerful surge in the River Swat caught tourists and locals off guard. A total of 80 individuals were affected by the floodwaters.

Rescue 1122 teams, assisted by Pakistan Army personnel, managed to save 57 people in an urgent response operation, while nine bodies have been recovered so far.

Rescue teams are continuing their search for the 14 missing persons, facing challenges due to the strong river current and difficult terrain.

The most severely hit area is Fizagat, where 18 individuals were swept away, including tourists who were visiting the riverbank after breakfast.

Deputy Commissioner Swat, Mehmood Shehzad, confirmed that two families from Punjab and Mardan, who had gone into the river to take photos, were among those caught in the flood. “The rescue operation is ongoing; identification will proceed once recoveries are completed,” he told media.

Eyewitnesses reported that the majority of victims were tourists. Local authorities have since urged the public to avoid visiting riversides and low-lying areas as monsoon rains continue across the region.

In the wake of the incident, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur ordered the establishment of a flood response cell and directed all relevant agencies to remain on alert.

His spokesperson, Faraz Mughal, advised citizens to strictly follow the district administration’s guidelines and avoid areas vulnerable to flooding.

Nationwide, the first spell of the monsoon has so far claimed 14 lives, rescue sources reported.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the loss of lives, offering condolences to the bereaved families and urging authorities to expedite the rescue efforts.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and CM Gandapur also conveyed their sorrow, terming the tragedy “deeply saddening,” and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to support affected families and intensify search operations.