AIRLINK 142.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
BOP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.07%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
FLYNG 57.29 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.33%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.75%)
KOSM 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.12%)
MLCF 85.79 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2.98%)
OGDC 221.00 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (1.71%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.93 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.63%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
POWER 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.15%)
PPL 171.16 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (1.91%)
PRL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.29%)
PTC 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.58%)
SEARL 87.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
SSGC 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
SYM 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
TPLP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.22%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.73%)
BR100 12,652 Increased By 202.4 (1.63%)
BR30 38,233 Increased By 566.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Nine dead, 14 missing as flash flood sweeps tourists in Swat River

BR Web Desk Published June 27, 2025 Updated June 27, 2025 05:24pm
Nine dead, 14 missing as flash flood sweeps tourists in Swat River

At least nine people have died and 14 remain missing after a sudden flash flood swept through the Fizagat area of Swat on Friday, rescue officials said.

According to Aaj News, the incident occurred when a powerful surge in the River Swat caught tourists and locals off guard. A total of 80 individuals were affected by the floodwaters.

Rescue 1122 teams, assisted by Pakistan Army personnel, managed to save 57 people in an urgent response operation, while nine bodies have been recovered so far.

NDMA predicts rain, stormy weather across major cities from June 25 to July 1

Rescue teams are continuing their search for the 14 missing persons, facing challenges due to the strong river current and difficult terrain.

The most severely hit area is Fizagat, where 18 individuals were swept away, including tourists who were visiting the riverbank after breakfast.

Deputy Commissioner Swat, Mehmood Shehzad, confirmed that two families from Punjab and Mardan, who had gone into the river to take photos, were among those caught in the flood. “The rescue operation is ongoing; identification will proceed once recoveries are completed,” he told media.

NDMA issues rain, flood warnings for multiple regions across Pakistan

Eyewitnesses reported that the majority of victims were tourists. Local authorities have since urged the public to avoid visiting riversides and low-lying areas as monsoon rains continue across the region.

In the wake of the incident, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur ordered the establishment of a flood response cell and directed all relevant agencies to remain on alert.

His spokesperson, Faraz Mughal, advised citizens to strictly follow the district administration’s guidelines and avoid areas vulnerable to flooding.

Nationwide, the first spell of the monsoon has so far claimed 14 lives, rescue sources reported.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the loss of lives, offering condolences to the bereaved families and urging authorities to expedite the rescue efforts.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and CM Gandapur also conveyed their sorrow, terming the tragedy “deeply saddening,” and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to support affected families and intensify search operations.

flash floods Pre monsoon rains monsoon rain monsoons rainy weather rain in KP rain in Pakistan rain in Sindh

Comments

200 characters

Nine dead, 14 missing as flash flood sweeps tourists in Swat River

World Bank reaffirms commitment to $40bn CPF with Pakistan

COAS Asim Munir emphasizes inter-institutional unity for Pakistan’s strategic progress

Rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

NDMA issues impact-based weather alerts as monsoon rains lash Pakistan

Philip Morris accepts buyback price of Rs1,300 for voluntary delisting from PSX

US talks to Pakistan about promoting ‘durable peace between Israel and Iran’

India, Russia discussed supply of missile systems, upgrades to fighter jets, New Delhi says

Israel would have killed Iran’s Khamenei if given opportunity: Katz

Gold price per tola falls Rs5,000 in Pakistan

Read more stories