Supreme Court declares PTI not eligible for reserved seats

The Supreme Court’s (SC) Constitutional Bench dismissed on Friday the petitions filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the reserved seats case, declaring that the party will not be eligible for them in the national and provincial assemblies.

While upholding the decision of the Peshawar High Court, the court nullified the July 12 decision to allocate reserved seats to the PTI

The verdict was announced by a 10-member bench headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan on Friday.

In a 7-3 majority ruling, the bench set aside the Supreme Court’s earlier judgment dated July 12, 2024. Justices Aminuddin Khan, Mussarat Hilali, Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, Amir Farooq, and Aleem Hakim Najafi voted in favour of upholding the PHC’s verdict.

“All review petitions are allowed. The impugned majority judgment dated July 12, 2024, is set aside. Petitions filed by the SIC [Sunni Ittehad Council] are dismissed, and the judgment rendered by the Peshawar High Court is reinstated,” Justice Khan stated while reading out the short order.

The bench clarified that detailed reasons would follow later, with the possibility of further elucidation.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, while concurring with the decision to allow the review petitions, maintained his earlier stance on the 39 reserved seats but revised his opinion concerning 41 seats, as outlined in the short order.

As a result of the ruling, the 39 reserved seats, earlier claimed by PTI-backed candidates contesting under the banner of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), will now be distributed among other parliamentary parties, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), and others.

Reacting strongly to the verdict, PTI described the judgment as “the funeral of constitutional, judicial traditions, and justice” in a post on social media platform X.