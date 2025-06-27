AIRLINK 144.96 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.43%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
CNERGY 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.44%)
FCCL 45.08 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.69%)
FFL 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.46%)
FLYNG 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.99%)
HUBC 139.50 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.55%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
KEL 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.16%)
KOSM 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
MLCF 84.69 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.66%)
OGDC 219.00 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (0.79%)
PACE 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
PAEL 39.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.66%)
PIAHCLA 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.35%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.41%)
POWER 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.41%)
PPL 170.20 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (1.33%)
PRL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
PTC 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.18%)
SEARL 87.76 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1%)
SSGC 42.73 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.73%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.18%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.07%)
YOUW 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.5%)
BR100 12,614 Increased By 164.4 (1.32%)
BR30 38,217 Increased By 550.8 (1.46%)
KSE100 123,404 Increased By 1357.2 (1.11%)
KSE30 37,662 Increased By 459.9 (1.24%)
Jun 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-06-27

Pakistan’s energy sector challenges: Dar directs ministries to develop actionable solutions

Recorder Report Published June 27, 2025 Updated June 27, 2025 10:38am

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has emphasised the need for reforms in the energy sector and directed relevant ministries to present concrete, actionable solutions to address these challenges while avoiding any increase in gas tariffs for the domestic consumers.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar chaired a high-level meeting to review critical challenges facing the energy sector.

The meeting was attended by the ministers for Petroleum, Power and Food; SAPM Tariq Bajwa; National Coordinator on Power reforms; secretaries Petroleum and Power, and other senior government officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SAPM Ishaq Dar energy sector Tariq Bajwa

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s energy sector challenges: Dar directs ministries to develop actionable solutions

KSE-100 surges over 1,400 points in early trade

COAS Asim Munir emphasizes inter-institutional unity for Pakistan’s strategic progress

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

Govt to present Rs203.34bn supplementary, excess grants in NA today

US talks to Pakistan about promoting ‘durable peace between Israel and Iran’

PM commends economic team

Non-filers: Banks to restrict cash withdrawals above set limit

Pakistan Oilfields Limited strikes hydrocarbons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Oil set to log steepest weekly decline in two years as war premium vanishes

SBP’s reserves drop over $2bn in a week on major debt repayments

Read more stories