Pakistan’s energy sector challenges: Dar directs ministries to develop actionable solutions

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has emphasised the need for reforms in the energy sector and directed relevant ministries to present concrete, actionable solutions to address these challenges while avoiding any increase in gas tariffs for the domestic consumers.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar chaired a high-level meeting to review critical challenges facing the energy sector.

The meeting was attended by the ministers for Petroleum, Power and Food; SAPM Tariq Bajwa; National Coordinator on Power reforms; secretaries Petroleum and Power, and other senior government officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025