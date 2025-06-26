AIRLINK 142.91 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.41%)
BOP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
CPHL 84.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.71%)
FCCL 44.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.37%)
FLYNG 56.54 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (3.31%)
HUBC 137.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.49%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.43%)
KOSM 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
MLCF 83.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.43%)
OGDC 217.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.26%)
PACE 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PAEL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.22%)
PIAHCLA 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
POWER 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
PPL 167.96 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.79%)
PRL 34.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.49%)
PTC 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.15%)
SEARL 86.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.55%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.02%)
SYM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.5%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-3.6%)
WAVESAPP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.14%)
BR100 12,450 Decreased By -71.1 (-0.57%)
BR30 37,666 Decreased By -206.3 (-0.54%)
KSE100 122,046 Decreased By -715.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 37,202 Decreased By -182.4 (-0.49%)
Jun 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Biggest decline in over 3 years: SBP foreign exchange reserves plunge $2.66bn on debt repayments

  • Central bank has projected its reserves at $14bn by end of June
BR Web Desk Published June 26, 2025 Updated June 26, 2025 09:36pm

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by record $2.66 billion on a weekly basis, clocking in at $9.06 billion as of June 20, data released on Thursday showed.

This is the biggest weekly decline in SBP reserves in over 3 years. The central bank’s reserves had previously declined by $2.9 billion back in March 2022.

This week’s decline brought the SBP reserves to 11-month low.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $14.39 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.33 billion.

The SBP reserves saw a massive fall due to Government of Pakistan’s (GOP) external debt repayments, mainly repayment of commercial borrowing.

However, during the current week, SBP has received the GOP commercial loans equivalent to $3.1 billion; and multilateral loans of over $500 million, according to the central bank statement.

“These inflows will be reflected in SBP’s FX reserves for the week ending on 27-Jun-2025,” SBP said.

Speaking to an event at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in April this year, SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad revised up projection for foreign exchange reserves (held by SBP) to $14 billion by the end of June 2025. Earlier, the central bank had estimated FX reserves at $13 billion by the end of June.

“It would be difficult if not impossible for the central bank to meet the $14 billion reserves target by June-end,” said Sana Tawfik, Head of Research at Arif Habib Limited (AHL).

Last week, SBP reserves increased by $46 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $11.72 billion as of June 13.

SBP forex reserves foreign exchange reserves FX reserves SBP reserves Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves SBP data SBP Forex reserves Pakistan forex reserves SBP foreign exchange reserves

Comments

200 characters

Biggest decline in over 3 years: SBP foreign exchange reserves plunge $2.66bn on debt repayments

Selling presssure at PSX, KSE-100 sheds over 700 points

Oil climbs as investors shift focus to demand signals, dollar weakens

Muharram moon sighted, Ashura on July 6

Pakistan’s first AI data centre launched in Karachi

NDMA issues rain, flood warnings for multiple regions across Pakistan

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to eradicating torture, stands with global victims

Pakistan’s chemical maker to set up 1.1MW captive wind power project in Hub

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,335 in Pakistan

Read more stories