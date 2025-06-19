SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $46mn, clock in at $11.72bn

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $46 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $11.72 billion as of June 13, data released on Thursday showed.

According to a SBP statement, the country’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at $17 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.28 billion.

The central bank did not cite a specific reason for the increase in its foreign exchange reserves.

“During the week ended on 13-Jun-2025, SBP reserves increased by $46 million to US$ 11,721.9 million,” it said.

The latest data reflects a modest improvement following last week’s $167 million rise in the central bank’s reserves.