AIRLINK 144.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.64%)
BOP 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
CPHL 81.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.61%)
FCCL 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.8%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.14%)
FLYNG 52.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.04%)
HUBC 134.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.3%)
HUMNL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.26%)
KOSM 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
MLCF 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-2.76%)
OGDC 210.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.18%)
PACE 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5%)
PAEL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.2%)
PIAHCLA 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.6%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
POWER 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.17%)
PPL 162.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-0.88%)
PRL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.64%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.47%)
SEARL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-2.04%)
SSGC 43.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.67%)
SYM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.3%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.22%)
TPLP 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.1%)
TRG 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.73%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (8.01%)
BR100 12,923 Decreased By -54.4 (-0.42%)
BR30 36,974 Decreased By -282.3 (-0.76%)
KSE100 120,003 Decreased By -463.3 (-0.38%)
KSE30 36,442 Decreased By -64.4 (-0.18%)
Jun 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $46mn, clock in at $11.72bn

BR Web Desk Published June 19, 2025

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $46 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $11.72 billion as of June 13, data released on Thursday showed.

According to a SBP statement, the country’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at $17 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.28 billion.

The central bank did not cite a specific reason for the increase in its foreign exchange reserves.

“During the week ended on 13-Jun-2025, SBP reserves increased by $46 million to US$ 11,721.9 million,” it said.

The latest data reflects a modest improvement following last week’s $167 million rise in the central bank’s reserves.

SBP Forex Association of Pakistan foreign exchange forex reserves foreign exchange reserves Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves foreign exchanges SBP Forex reserves Pakistan forex reserves SBP foreign exchange reserves

Comments

200 characters

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $46mn, clock in at $11.72bn

Trump to decide on US action in Israel-Iran conflict within two weeks, White House says

PIA sell-off: Fauji Fertilizer, Air Blue, and 3 consortiums submit Statements of Qualification

Pakistan warns nationals against traveling to Iran, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon

Pakistan salaried class rejects govt’s claim of giving relief in income tax

Israel attacks Iran’s only operating nuclear power plant

In meeting with COAS Munir, Trump lauds Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for regional peace, stability

Ishaq Dar to represent Pakistan at 51st OIC FMs session in Türkiye

Volatility at PSX, KSE-100 sheds nearly 500 points

World Bank’s Benhassine lauds Pakistan’s economic turnaround

Read more stories