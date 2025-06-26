All cut-motions rejected: NA approves Rs3.951trn demands for grants

ISLAMABAD: Ahead of the passage of the 2025-26 federal budget on Thursday (June 26), the National Assembly on Wednesday approved Rs3.951 trillion demands for grants pertaining to ministries for finance, human rights, interior and national food security, to meet the expenditures during financial year ending June 30, 2026, by rejecting all cut-motions moved by opposition lawmakers.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, who presided over the session, drew the attention of Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, stating that the Finance Bill 2025 – with proposed amendments – would be presented in the House on Thursday (today), to which, he agreed.

The House approved Rs3.56 trillion in grants for the Finance Ministry, Rs356.8 billion for the Interior Ministry, Rs34.05 billion for the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, and Rs1.74 billion for the Ministry of Human Rights.

NA approves 69 demands for grants worth Rs1.65trn

In total, 14 demands for grants were related to the Finance Ministry, six to the Interior Ministry, three to National Food Security and Research, and five to the Human Rights Ministry. Finance Minister Aurangzeb presented the demands for grants, which were approved amid loud protests from opposition parties who made final attempts to introduce changes. However, the minister stood his ground.

Responding to opposition-led cut motions, Aurangzeb said the economy was on the right path, noting the tax-to-GDP ratio had reached 8.8 per cent during the current fiscal year and was expected to rise to 10.4 per cent by June 30, 2025.

Replying to criticism from Opposition Leader Omar Ayub, Aurangzeb said federal expenditures had been reduced by two per cent compared to previous years. Taking a jab at former prime minister Imran Khan, he said a previous premier used to fly by helicopter to Banigala.

He noted the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) allocation stood at Rs1 trillion, and would total Rs4 trillion when combined with provincial contributions. “This amount will be sufficient if spent judiciously,” he added.

Aurangzeb expressed satisfaction over what he described as “improved” economic indicators, including an increase in foreign exchange reserves, and a decline in inflation and the policy rate.

Addressing the grants for the Finance and Revenue Division, he said independent surveys were acknowledging increased business activity and rising investor confidence. He added that federal expenditure would increase by less than two per cent in the next fiscal year, compared to annual hikes of 10-13 per cent in previous years.

He also cited ongoing reforms in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), aimed at ensuring greater transparency.

Wrapping up debate on cut motions concerning the Human Rights Division, Human Rights Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said a cluster of international human rights organisations had granted “A” status to Pakistan’s National Commission for Human Rights for the first time in the country’s history.

He said legislation had been enacted to protect the rights of women, children, and minorities. In response to protests from opposition PTI members, he said he lacked the authority to allow Imran Khan and his wife to meet in Adiala Jail.

He added that Pakistan’s courts were independent and functioning in accordance with the law and constitution – a remark that further angered PTI lawmakers, who accused the judiciary of bias and the government of collusion with powerful institutions.

Addressing cut motions related to the Interior Ministry, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said Pakistan’s passports now incorporate international-level security features to prevent forgery.

He added that airports and seaports across the country were now linked through artificial intelligence systems to ensure no individual could leave the country without a valid visa and legal documentation.

Lawmakers from the PTI and JUI-F criticised the government over a perceived lack of relief for farmers, absence of new agriculture projects, and failure to launch research initiatives. Some questioned Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s political affiliation – asking whether he belonged to the PML-N, PPP or MQM-P – and criticised his performance, citing rising law and order concerns, particularly in Islamabad.

Concluding debate on cut motions related to the National Food Security and Research Division, Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain said the government was taking steps to improve per-acre yield in agriculture.

He said fertiliser supply was ensured, with prices kept in check. Prices of sugarcane and wheat had been deregulated to allow farmers to benefit from fair and competitive market rates. He added that the target for cotton sowing had been achieved, with a goal of producing 10 million bales this year. The government had also sent 1,000 agricultural graduates to China for training in modern farming techniques, aimed at boosting growth in the agriculture sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025