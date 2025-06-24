Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Trump announces Israel-Iran ceasefire

Read here for details.

TRG takeover battle: Zia Chishti lands favourable SHC ruling amid mounting financial pressure

Read here for details.

PM Shehbaz voices concern over reported missile attacks on U.S. base in Qatar

Read here for details.

Aurangzeb unveils new tax measures, targets poultry, mutual funds & govt securities

Read here for details.

NSC condemns Israeli aggression against Iran, warns of regional instability

Read here for details.

Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft for another month

Read here for details.