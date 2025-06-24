Trump announces Israel-Iran ceasefire

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that a “complete and total” ceasefire between Israel and Iran will go into force with a view to ending the conflict between the two nations.

Trump appeared to suggest that Israel and Iran would have some time to complete any missions that are underway, at which point the ceasefire would begin in a staged process.

“On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, ‘THE 12 DAY WAR’,” he wrote on his Truth Social site.

Trump says Iran gave US notice before attack on Qatar military base

Trump declared a ceasefire minutes after each side threatened new attacks.

CNN reported shortly before Trump’s post that Iran had not received any ceasefire proposal and saw no reason for one, citing a senior Iranian official.

Earlier on Monday, Trump said he would encourage Israel to proceed towards peace after dismissing Iran’s attack on an American air base that caused no injuries and thanking Tehran for the early notice of the strikes.

There was no immediate comment from Israel on Trump’s statement.

Hours earlier, three Israeli officials had signaled Israel was looking to wrap up its campaign in Iran soon and had passed the message on to the United States.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% late on Monday, suggesting traders expect the U.S. stock market to open with gains on Tuesday.