Pakistan

PM Shehbaz voices concern over reported missile attacks on U.S. base in Qatar

BR Web Desk Published June 24, 2025 Updated June 24, 2025 12:26am

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed serious concern over reported missile attacks on a US military base in Qatar, during a telephone conversation with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Pakistan, Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

According to the statement, the prime minister conveyed solidarity with the government and people of Qatar amid the unfolding regional situation.

Sharif emphasized the importance of de-escalation and called for collective efforts to restore peace and stability in the region.

The Qatari ambassador appreciated the Prime Minister’s timely outreach and his expression of support for Qatar’s leadership and people at what he described as a critical moment.

Tensions in the region have risen following recent developments involving U.S. and Iranian forces, drawing concern from countries across the Middle East and South Asia.

