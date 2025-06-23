AIRLINK 134.81 Decreased By ▼ -7.60 (-5.34%)
BOP 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.88%)
CNERGY 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.81%)
CPHL 78.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-3.76%)
FCCL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.27%)
FFL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.85%)
FLYNG 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-4.37%)
HUBC 133.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.61%)
HUMNL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
KEL 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.31%)
KOSM 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.69%)
MLCF 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.35%)
OGDC 208.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-1.54%)
PACE 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.35%)
PAEL 37.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.55%)
PIAHCLA 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.94%)
PIBTL 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.36%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.83%)
PPL 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-2.22%)
PRL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.76%)
PTC 22.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.09%)
SEARL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-3.64%)
SSGC 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
SYM 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.4%)
TPLP 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.16%)
TRG 54.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-3.97%)
WAVESAPP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-7.17%)
BR100 12,030 Decreased By -903 (-6.98%)
BR30 36,256 Decreased By -828 (-2.23%)
KSE100 118,144 Decreased By -1879 (-1.57%)
KSE30 36,040 Decreased By -493.3 (-1.35%)
Jun 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yuan slips to 3-week low on Iran tensions, HK dollar hits weaker end of band

Reuters Published 23 Jun, 2025 10:55am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan slipped to a three-week low against the dollar on Monday as investors rushed to perceived safe haven assets and awaited Iran’s response to US attacks on its nuclear sites that dramatically exacerbated Middle East tensions.

The yuan’s weakness mirrored other emerging market currencies, which fell across the board to reflect the dollar’s strength. But the losses were limited by the central bank’s firmer-than-expected official midpoint guidance fix.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong dollar, which is pegged to the greenback, again hit the weaker end of its trading band again, with markets cautiously watching to see if the Hong Kong Monetary Authority would step in to defend the local currency.

The onshore yuan fell to a trough of 7.1950 per dollar, the weakest level since June 3, before changing hands at 7.1877 as of 0350 GMT. Its offshore counterpart was down about 0.13% in Asian trade to 7.1880 per dollar.

The dollar/yuan pair “seems to have formed a rounding bottom, potentially rising on the back of broad dollar gains,” Maybank analysts said in a note.

“The Israel-Iran-US conflict are keeping investors nervous but (an) upmove of the USD/CNH seems to be limited still. China has thus far condemned the attacks on Iran but did not indicate any sign of direct support or involvement.”

China’s yuan rises on stronger fixing, weaker dollar outlook

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 7.1710 per dollar and 204 pips firmer than a Reuters’ estimate of 7.1914.

The spot yuan is allowed to trade 2% either side of the fixed midpoint each day.

Market participants closely watch the central bank’s daily guidance for any clues on changes to FX policy.

“The daily PBOC fixing continued to signal a preference for stability, even as external risks rise,” said Marco Sun, chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank (China).

Apart from Middle East tensions, some market watchers also expect the yuan to weaken in the second half of this year due largely to uncertainty in trade relations between the world’s two largest economies.

“We see a moderate yuan depreciation in the second half on potential export pressure and material rate differentials,” economists at Standard Chartered said in a note.

“China’s authorities have started to relax outbound investment since June, likely leading to more capital outflows. Sharp devaluation remains unlikely as the yuan is already highly competitive at its current valuation.”

Yuan China yuan

Comments

200 characters

Yuan slips to 3-week low on Iran tensions, HK dollar hits weaker end of band

New taxation measures announced

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Finance bill contains drafting errors: experts

Iran weighs retaliation against US for strikes on nuclear sites

Oil hits five-month high after US attacks key Iranian nuclear sites

‘Apna Meter Apni Reading’ App unveiled

National Security Committee to meet today

Goldman Sachs warns of oil price surge on Strait of Hormuz risks

‘Pakistan stands with Iran’: PM

Moharram-ul-Haram: Minister orders uninterrupted power supply

Read more stories