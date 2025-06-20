AIRLINK 145.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
BOP 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 81.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
FCCL 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 53.75 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.59%)
HUBC 134.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
MLCF 79.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
OGDC 211.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.45%)
PACE 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.75%)
PAEL 39.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.71%)
PIAHCLA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.3%)
PIBTL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
POWER 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.41%)
PPL 163.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.74%)
PRL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.62%)
PTC 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.77%)
SEARL 84.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.91%)
SYM 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.04%)
TELE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TPLP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
TRG 61.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.63%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.34%)
YOUW 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.49%)
BR100 12,963 Increased By 40.2 (0.31%)
BR30 37,145 Increased By 171.6 (0.46%)
KSE100 120,407 Increased By 404 (0.34%)
KSE30 36,544 Increased By 102.4 (0.28%)
Jun 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan rises on stronger fixing, weaker dollar outlook

Reuters Published 20 Jun, 2025 12:13pm

HONG KONG: China’s yuan firmed against the US dollar on Friday as the central bank set the daily fixing stronger and as expectations of dollar weakness supported the currency.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 7.1695 per dollar - its strongest since March 17 and 106 pips firmer than a Reuters’ estimate.

The PBOC has guided the yuan’s daily fixings firmer in recent sessions — a move viewed as an effort to boost confidence in the currency amid an uneven Chinese economy and uncertainty over Sino-US trade talks.

Meanwhile, China kept benchmark lending rates unchanged as expected on Friday, after Beijing rolled out sweeping monetary easing measures a month earlier to support the economy.

By 0400 GMT, the yuan was 0.08% higher at 7.1811 to the dollar after trading in a range of 7.1756 to 7.1822.

Its offshore counterpart traded at 7.1819 yuan per dollar, up about 0.06% in Asian trade.

The sluggish dollar performance in June amid concerns over the ballooning US fiscal deficit and the durability of US assets due to the trade war, also helped the yuan.

“Emerging market currencies are marginally stronger versus the dollar month-to-date and have held onto their May gains”, Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.

China’s yuan hits one-week low on worries over Middle East conflict

The bank expects some low yielding Asian currencies, including Chinese yuan, to continue to perform well versus the dollar.

The yuan is up 0.3% against the dollar this month, and 1.7% this year.

The PBOC governor vowed to promote further yuan internationalisation at the 2025 Lujiazui Forum earlier this week, also lifting sentiment.

Separately, the Hong Kong dollar hit 7.85 per US dollar on Friday, touching the weak end of its trading band against the dollar for the first time since May 2023, according to LSEG data.

China yuan

Comments

200 characters

China’s yuan rises on stronger fixing, weaker dollar outlook

PM Shehbaz speaks with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

KSE-100 Index closes flat after volatile trading

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Lucky Cement says ‘unidentified flying object’ hit Iraq plant

EU imposes measures to curb ethanol imports from Pakistan

Pakistan signs $4.5bn loans with local banks to ease power sector debt

PIA special flight repatriates 121 stranded Pakistanis from Iran via Baku

Another mild earthquake jolts Karachi

Pakistan to lease ships for PNSC to curb $4bn forex drain

Field Marshal underscores potential for broader US-Pakistan ties

Read more stories