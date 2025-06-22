AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Jun 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-22

Zardari launches ‘Benazir Hunarmand Programme’

Recorder Report Published 22 Jun, 2025 02:48am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari formally launched the Benazir Hunarmand Programme saying every household should be equipped with the tools of learning and education.

The president expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Saturday.

He underscored the importance of education and skill development, stating that every household should be equipped with the tools of learning and education.

He said that BISP was based on the philosophy of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto whose legacy was carried forward by Benazir Bhutto, who believed in inclusive prosperity and education for all. “We are determined to realise her vision for the uplift of marginalised segments of society,” the president said. First Lady Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari was also present at the launch of the programme.

Highlighting the importance of the Benazir Hunarmand Programme, President Zardari noted that skills development was crucial not only for national progress but also for preparing a skilled workforce to meet the growing demand in international markets. “We should equip our youth with modern technical skills needed globally,” he remarked.

He particularly stressed the significance of the nursing profession, calling it one of the most sought-after fields internationally, and urged that special priority should be given to training in this area.

President Zardari also underlined the importance of learning foreign languages alongside modern skills to enable our youth to get jobs in foreign markets.

Referring to his previous tenure, the president recalled that he had launched the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), which became a cornerstone of social protection in Pakistan.

He expressed gratitude to former Finance Minister Naveed Qamar, acknowledging his valuable role in the launch and implementation of BISP. He said, “Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) will be improved further and more programmes will be added.”

The president said that the Benazir Hunarmand Programme is a continuation of that legacy, aimed at uplifting communities through empowerment and opportunity. He reiterated his resolve to ensure that the youth of Pakistan are provided with the skills, education, and opportunities necessary to build a prosperous country. The president said June 21 was an important day for Pakistan People’s Party as it was the birthday of Benazir Bhutto. “It is also a day of sorrow as we lost Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto who guided us with her wisdom and farsightedness,” he added.

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme Senator Rubina Khalid said Benazir Income Support (BISP), since its inception 17 years ago, had become the largest social protection programme. Under the programme, women were declared head of the household and received financial help for their 10 million families, she added.

BISP was also in the forefront to disburse timely financial assistance to flood affectees in 2022 and during the COVID pandemic, she noted.

She said BISP had always been more than a safety net, it was a commitment to inclusion, dignity and transformation of people especially women. Benazir Hunarmand Programme, while using the database of BISP will create an empowered and self-reliant citizenry, which will be capable of participating productively in economic endeavours, she explained.

The programme, she said, would offer practical and demand-driven training in multiple fields enabling critical economic and social change and causing poverty alleviation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Asif Ali Zardari Aiwan e Sadr Benazir Hunarmand Programme

Comments

200 characters

Zardari launches ‘Benazir Hunarmand Programme’

Investment in SCRAs: 12-month holding period proposed for tax concession: FBR chief

Cut from 18pc to 10pc: Solar panel prices to go up 4.6pc only, Aurangzeb tells Senate

Spending via online apps: Pakistanis spent over Rs317bn in FY25, NA panel told

‘Un-documented large-scale business transactions to be captured with help of banks’

Pakistan didn’t seek ceasefire: FO

Firmly committed to IWT: MoFA

Dar calls on Erdogan

Sufficient POL stocks available: Ogra

Selection of judges for CB: Justice Mansoor urges JCP to develop formal criteria

Sindh PA budget debate: Treasury dismisses opposition’s claims as ‘unfounded’

Read more stories