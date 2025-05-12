Pakistan military releases details of operation ‘Bunyanum Marsoos’

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday disclosed operational details of “Bunyanum Marsoos”, Pakistan’s retaliatory military campaign against India, launched in response to what it termed “dastardly attacks” on Pakistani civilians.

The conduct of Pakistan Armed Forces Operation “Bunyanum Marsoos” was in response to Indian military’s dastardly attacks that began on the night of 6 & 7 May 2025, resulting in the loss of innocent civilian lives, including women, children, and the elderly.

“Pakistan had vowed justice and retribution for the reprehensible Indian military aggression and brutal killings of our citizens. Alhamdulillah! Pakistan Armed Forces have delivered the promise made to our people,” it said.

“Armed Forces thank Almighty Allah for His infinite blessings, mercy, help, and divine support. Allah has ordained the believers to retaliate whenever they are wronged. We bow our heads to Him in utmost humility for enabling us to translate our resolve into decisive actions on the battlefield.”

The statement added that “our hearts and sympathies are with the wards and families of the Shuhada who sacrificed their lives for the beloved country. We pray for the quick recovery of our injured countrymen.”

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to every officer, soldier, airman, and sailor of the Pakistan Armed Forces whose courage, professionalism, and sacrifice made this battlefield success possible, the ISPR said.

The Pakistan Armed Forces express profound appreciation to the brave Pakistani nation for their unwavering moral strength, resolve, and wholehearted support during these trying times.

This support served as the most potent force multiplier for our military.

We are especially indebted to Pakistan’s youth, who served as frontline cyber and information warriors, the statement added.

Profound gratitude is due to Pakistan’s vibrant media, which stood like Bunyanum Marsoos - a steel wall against Indian media’s disinformation campaigns and reckless warmongering.

We acknowledge the diplomatic corps for effectively presenting Pakistan’s case in international forums with clarity and conviction.

We recognize our scientists and engineers for developing indigenous, specialized technologies that proved instrumental in Operation Bunyanum Marsoos’ success.

The Armed Forces are grateful to all political leadership across party lines for their unified support in defending our motherland.

Special gratitude goes to the Prime Minister and Cabinet Ministers for their decisive leadership during this critical period.

Pakistan’s response demonstrated textbook tri-service integration, enabled by:

Real-time situational awareness

Network-centric warfare capabilities

Seamless multi-domain operations

This synergy across air, land, sea, and cyber domains enabled:

Precision engagement

Overwhelming lethality

Lightning operational tempo

Using Fatah-1/F-2 missiles, PAF precision munitions, loitering munitions, and long-range artillery, we engaged 26 military targets in IIOJK and mainland India, including:

Air Bases:

Suratgarh, Sirsa, Bhuj

Naliya, Adampur, Bhatinda

Barnala, Halwara, Awantipura

Srinagar, Jammu, Udhampur

Mamun, Ambala, Pathankot

Other Key Targets:

BrahMos storage (Beas/Nagrota)

S-400 batteries (Adampur/Bhuj)

Military HQs (10 Bde/80 Bde)

Intelligence units (Rajauri/Naushera)

Logistics sites (Uri/Poonch)

Throughout the operation:

Our drones demonstrated capability over New Delhi and Gujarat

Cyber operations degraded Indian military infrastructure

Responses remained precise and proportionate

Civilian casualties were carefully avoided

The spike in Indian-sponsored terrorism in KP/Balochistan during operations further proves India’s direct involvement in destabilizing Pakistan, it said.

Marka-e-Haq exemplifies national unity against threats to our sovereignty, ISPR said, adding “Let there be no doubt - any violation will meet comprehensive, decisive response.”

“They plan and Allah plans. And Allah is the best of planners.” (Surah Anfal)

Pakistan Zindabad! Pakistan Armed Forces Zindabad!