AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.96%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.58%)
CPHL 71.13 Increased By ▲ 6.47 (10.01%)
FCCL 45.71 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (10.01%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (9.97%)
FLYNG 37.15 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.35 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (10%)
HUMNL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.77%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (13.72%)
KOSM 4.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (25.06%)
MLCF 69.65 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (10%)
OGDC 203.01 Increased By ▲ 18.46 (10%)
PACE 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (21.72%)
PAEL 44.24 Increased By ▲ 4.02 (10%)
PIAHCLA 13.45 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.12%)
POWER 14.96 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.86%)
PPL 152.75 Increased By ▲ 13.89 (10%)
PRL 27.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (10.02%)
PTC 19.29 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (9.98%)
SEARL 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
SSGC 30.46 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
SYM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (10.02%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.29%)
TRG 61.90 Increased By ▲ 5.63 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.59%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (12.93%)
YOUW 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (16.82%)
BR100 12,402 Increased By 1161.5 (10.33%)
BR30 35,560 Increased By 3425.8 (10.66%)
KSE100 117,298 Increased By 10123.1 (9.45%)
KSE30 35,839 Increased By 3190.7 (9.77%)
May 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan military releases details of operation ‘Bunyanum Marsoos’

BR Web Desk Published May 12, 2025 Updated May 12, 2025 07:42pm

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday disclosed operational details of “Bunyanum Marsoos”, Pakistan’s retaliatory military campaign against India, launched in response to what it termed “dastardly attacks” on Pakistani civilians.

The conduct of Pakistan Armed Forces Operation “Bunyanum Marsoos” was in response to Indian military’s dastardly attacks that began on the night of 6 & 7 May 2025, resulting in the loss of innocent civilian lives, including women, children, and the elderly.

“Pakistan had vowed justice and retribution for the reprehensible Indian military aggression and brutal killings of our citizens. Alhamdulillah! Pakistan Armed Forces have delivered the promise made to our people,” it said.

“Armed Forces thank Almighty Allah for His infinite blessings, mercy, help, and divine support. Allah has ordained the believers to retaliate whenever they are wronged. We bow our heads to Him in utmost humility for enabling us to translate our resolve into decisive actions on the battlefield.”

The statement added that “our hearts and sympathies are with the wards and families of the Shuhada who sacrificed their lives for the beloved country. We pray for the quick recovery of our injured countrymen.”

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to every officer, soldier, airman, and sailor of the Pakistan Armed Forces whose courage, professionalism, and sacrifice made this battlefield success possible, the ISPR said.

The Pakistan Armed Forces express profound appreciation to the brave Pakistani nation for their unwavering moral strength, resolve, and wholehearted support during these trying times.

This support served as the most potent force multiplier for our military.

We are especially indebted to Pakistan’s youth, who served as frontline cyber and information warriors, the statement added.

Profound gratitude is due to Pakistan’s vibrant media, which stood like Bunyanum Marsoos - a steel wall against Indian media’s disinformation campaigns and reckless warmongering.

We acknowledge the diplomatic corps for effectively presenting Pakistan’s case in international forums with clarity and conviction.

We recognize our scientists and engineers for developing indigenous, specialized technologies that proved instrumental in Operation Bunyanum Marsoos’ success.

The Armed Forces are grateful to all political leadership across party lines for their unified support in defending our motherland.

Special gratitude goes to the Prime Minister and Cabinet Ministers for their decisive leadership during this critical period.

Pakistan’s response demonstrated textbook tri-service integration, enabled by:

  • Real-time situational awareness
  • Network-centric warfare capabilities
  • Seamless multi-domain operations

This synergy across air, land, sea, and cyber domains enabled:

  • Precision engagement
  • Overwhelming lethality
  • Lightning operational tempo

Using Fatah-1/F-2 missiles, PAF precision munitions, loitering munitions, and long-range artillery, we engaged 26 military targets in IIOJK and mainland India, including:

Air Bases:

  • Suratgarh, Sirsa, Bhuj
  • Naliya, Adampur, Bhatinda
  • Barnala, Halwara, Awantipura
  • Srinagar, Jammu, Udhampur
  • Mamun, Ambala, Pathankot

Other Key Targets:

  • BrahMos storage (Beas/Nagrota)
  • S-400 batteries (Adampur/Bhuj)
  • Military HQs (10 Bde/80 Bde)
  • Intelligence units (Rajauri/Naushera)
  • Logistics sites (Uri/Poonch)

Throughout the operation:

  • Our drones demonstrated capability over New Delhi and Gujarat
  • Cyber operations degraded Indian military infrastructure
  • Responses remained precise and proportionate
  • Civilian casualties were carefully avoided

The spike in Indian-sponsored terrorism in KP/Balochistan during operations further proves India’s direct involvement in destabilizing Pakistan, it said.

Marka-e-Haq exemplifies national unity against threats to our sovereignty, ISPR said, adding “Let there be no doubt - any violation will meet comprehensive, decisive response.”

“They plan and Allah plans. And Allah is the best of planners.” (Surah Anfal)

Pakistan Zindabad! Pakistan Armed Forces Zindabad!

Pakistan armed forces Pakistan India tensions Pahalgam attack Bunyan un Marsoos

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan military releases details of operation ‘Bunyanum Marsoos’

KSE-100 surges over 10,000 points on India-Pakistan ceasefire, IMF approval

US and China reach deal to slash trade tariffs

Arif Habib expects super tax cut in upcoming budget

Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Gold price per tola falls massive Rs10,400 in Pakistan

Pakistan welcomes PKK’s dissolution as step toward regional peace

Pakistan, India military operations chiefs hold talks by phone

FM Dar tells Australian counterpart Wong Pakistan exercised ‘restraint’ in India clashes

APTMA welcomes Trump’s trade pledge with Pakistan, expects tariff easing

Read more stories