In meeting with COAS Munir, Trump lauds Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for regional peace, stability

US President Donald Trump in a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir lauded Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for regional peace and stability, and appreciated the robust counter-terrorism cooperation between the two states.

President Trump was accompanied by Secretary of State Senator Marco Rubio, and Steve Witkoff, the US Special Representative for Middle Eastern Affairs, while Field Marshal Asim Munir was joined in by Pakistan’s National Security Advisor,“ the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release today.

The ISPR said that although initially scheduled for one hour, the meeting extended for over two hours, underscoring the depth and cordiality of the dialogue.

During the meeting, the army chief conveyed the deep appreciation of Pakistan for President Trump’s constructive and result-oriented role in facilitating a ceasefire between Pakistan and India in the recent regional crisis.

“The COAS acknowledged President Trump’s statesmanship and his ability to comprehend and address the multifaceted challenges faced by the global community,” said the statement.

The two sides also discussed avenues for expanding bilateral cooperation in multiple domains including trade, economic development, mines and minerals, artificial intelligence, energy, cryptocurrency, and emerging technologies.

“President Trump expressed keen interest in forging a mutually beneficial trade partnership with Pakistan based on long-term strategic convergence and shared interests,” said ISPR.

President Trump commended the Field Marshal’s leadership and decisiveness during a period of complex regional dynamics.

The two sides also held a detailed exchange of views on the prevailing tensions between Iran and Israel, with both leaders emphasizing the importance of resolution of the conflict.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir extended an invitation to President Trump, on behalf of the Government of Pakistan, to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at a mutually convenient date.

“The engagement marks a significant moment in the ongoing efforts to reinforce the longstanding partnership between Pakistan and the United States, built upon shared objectives of peace, stability, and prosperity,” the press release added.

On Wednesday, President Trump hosted Pakistan’s army chief for lunch.

The meeting, listed on the president’s official schedule, was held in the Cabinet Room and closed to the press.