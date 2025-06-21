Markets Print 2025-06-21
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 20, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 120,023.24
High: 120,828.86
Low: 119,872.16
Net Change: 20.65
Volume (000): 136,796
Value (000): 10,078,851
Makt Cap (000) 3,589,067,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,237.63
NET CH (-) 42.04
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,211.56
NET CH (+) 81.10
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 36,672.62
NET CH (+) 17.67
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,421.96
NET CH (-) 82.71
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,560.78
NET CH (+) 46.75
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 2,791.54
NET CH (-) 58.07
------------------------------------
As on: 20- JUNE -2025
====================================
