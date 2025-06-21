AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
Markets Print 2025-06-21

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 20, 2025).
Recorder Report Published 21 Jun, 2025 06:06am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 20, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                120,023.24
High:                     120,828.86
Low:                      119,872.16
Net Change:                    20.65
Volume (000):                136,796
Value (000):              10,078,851
Makt Cap (000)         3,589,067,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 20,237.63
NET CH                     (-) 42.04
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,211.56
NET CH                     (+) 81.10
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 36,672.62
NET CH                     (+) 17.67
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 20,421.96
NET CH                     (-) 82.71
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,560.78
NET CH                     (+) 46.75
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  2,791.54
NET CH                     (-) 58.07
------------------------------------
As on:                20- JUNE -2025
====================================

