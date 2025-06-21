KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 20, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 120,023.24 High: 120,828.86 Low: 119,872.16 Net Change: 20.65 Volume (000): 136,796 Value (000): 10,078,851 Makt Cap (000) 3,589,067,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,237.63 NET CH (-) 42.04 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,211.56 NET CH (+) 81.10 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 36,672.62 NET CH (+) 17.67 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,421.96 NET CH (-) 82.71 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,560.78 NET CH (+) 46.75 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 2,791.54 NET CH (-) 58.07 ------------------------------------ As on: 20- JUNE -2025 ====================================

