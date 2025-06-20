EU and Pakistan hold talks on global, regional peace and strategic stability

The EU and Pakistan engaged on Friday in a comprehensive exchange of views on issues related to international and regional peace, security, and strategic stability.

The fifth round of the Pakistan-European Union Dialogue on Non-Proliferation and Disarmament was convened in Islamabad on 12 June, said the Foreign Office (FO) in a press release today.

Ambassador Tahir Andrabi, Additional Foreign Secretary for Arms Control, Disarmament, and International Security (ACDIS), led the Pakistani delegation, while Ambassador Stephan Klement, EU Special Envoy for Non-Proliferation and Disarmament, headed the European Union delegation, added the press release.

The two sides discussed various dimensions of disarmament and non-proliferation, “with particular reference to the agenda of the UN General Assembly’s First Committee, the Conference on Disarmament and various International Disarmament Conventions, including the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC)”.

“In addition, the Dialogue reviewed recent trends in export controls and assessed the implications of Emerging Technologies on global security,” said the FO.

The Pakistan–EU Dialogue on Non-Proliferation and Disarmament is an integral part of the broader engagement between the European Union and Pakistan.

The FO said that the two sides recognized it as a vital platform for constructive engagement on security and stability and on arms control, disarmament, and non-proliferation issues.