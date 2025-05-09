EU-Pakistan Forum put on hold

ISLAMABAD: The much-talked about first-ever high-level EU-Pakistan Forum scheduled for May-14-15, 2025 in Islamabad has been put off due to conflict escalation between India and Pakistan.

This was officially confirmed by the delegation of European Union to Pakistan which had made all arrangements in close collaboration with Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

This landmark forum was aimed to foster new partnerships, and unlock the vast potential for trade and investment between the European Union and Pakistan.

Both sides were set to highlight EU trade and investment policy instruments, ie, the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) and the Global Gateway strategy which is the largest EU investment programme outside of the EU, leveraging up to EUR 300 billion of investments from 2021-2027 worldwide.

The SIFC hadprepared a strategy for the EU-Pakistan high-level business forum aimed at bringing improvements in economic relations between Islamabad and European capitals, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

A number of meetings were held at the Prime Minister Officer to discuss the proposed agenda of EU-Pakistan business forum and its potential impact on Pakistan’s trade and investment ties with the European Union and formulation of a Task Force to finalize recommendations.

The first major topic of discussion was the Global Gateway Initiative and EFSD+. The participants delved into the possibilities of EU investment in infrastructure projects in Pakistan. These initiatives would bring significant funding and expertise, potentially transforming entire sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

According to EU’s ambassador to Pakistan, a key objective of the Forum was to facilitate high level discussions involving all key stakeholders in Pakistan’s private sector-led growth.

A small group discussion (not open to all) was to held with leading business representatives (about 15) mainly from EU industries keen to boost investment and trade in Pakistan. A closed door interaction wherein the participants were to highlight problems that their companies face in Pakistan and abroad to reinvest in Pakistan.

The government representatives tasked to attend the forum include Federal Minister, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar Khan, Secretary SIFC, Secretary Commerce. Governor/Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

The session was meant to engage in a strategic dialogue highlighting Government’s position to encourage European investment in Pakistan to form business partnerships and foster trade by addressing difficulties arising due to ambiguities in custom procedure, banking operations, corporate tax issues and/or trade barriers.

