AIRLINK 127.27 Decreased By ▼ -13.48 (-9.58%)
BOP 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.45%)
CNERGY 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-13.07%)
CPHL 67.10 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-9.99%)
FCCL 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-6.98%)
FFL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-9.82%)
FLYNG 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-9.95%)
HUBC 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.28 (-6.51%)
HUMNL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.45%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-7.11%)
KOSM 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-19.1%)
MLCF 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -6.22 (-9.27%)
OGDC 179.39 Decreased By ▼ -17.24 (-8.77%)
PACE 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-12.69%)
PAEL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-8.86%)
PIAHCLA 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-10.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-10.01%)
POWER 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.59%)
PPL 131.91 Decreased By ▼ -13.37 (-9.2%)
PRL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-9.98%)
PTC 17.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-9.92%)
SEARL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-9.99%)
SSGC 29.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-10.01%)
SYM 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.99%)
TELE 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-12.36%)
TPLP 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-11.76%)
TRG 53.13 Decreased By ▼ -5.86 (-9.93%)
WAVESAPP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-11.14%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.84%)
YOUW 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-7.76%)
BR100 10,801 Decreased By -878.5 (-7.52%)
BR30 30,667 Decreased By -2903.9 (-8.65%)
KSE100 103,527 Decreased By -6482.2 (-5.89%)
KSE30 31,478 Decreased By -2131.3 (-6.34%)
May 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-05-09

EU-Pakistan Forum put on hold

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 09 May, 2025 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: The much-talked about first-ever high-level EU-Pakistan Forum scheduled for May-14-15, 2025 in Islamabad has been put off due to conflict escalation between India and Pakistan.

This was officially confirmed by the delegation of European Union to Pakistan which had made all arrangements in close collaboration with Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

This landmark forum was aimed to foster new partnerships, and unlock the vast potential for trade and investment between the European Union and Pakistan.

First-ever ‘EU-Pak Business Forum’ to be held on May 14th

Both sides were set to highlight EU trade and investment policy instruments, ie, the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) and the Global Gateway strategy which is the largest EU investment programme outside of the EU, leveraging up to EUR 300 billion of investments from 2021-2027 worldwide.

The SIFC hadprepared a strategy for the EU-Pakistan high-level business forum aimed at bringing improvements in economic relations between Islamabad and European capitals, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

A number of meetings were held at the Prime Minister Officer to discuss the proposed agenda of EU-Pakistan business forum and its potential impact on Pakistan’s trade and investment ties with the European Union and formulation of a Task Force to finalize recommendations.

The first major topic of discussion was the Global Gateway Initiative and EFSD+. The participants delved into the possibilities of EU investment in infrastructure projects in Pakistan. These initiatives would bring significant funding and expertise, potentially transforming entire sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

According to EU’s ambassador to Pakistan, a key objective of the Forum was to facilitate high level discussions involving all key stakeholders in Pakistan’s private sector-led growth.

A small group discussion (not open to all) was to held with leading business representatives (about 15) mainly from EU industries keen to boost investment and trade in Pakistan. A closed door interaction wherein the participants were to highlight problems that their companies face in Pakistan and abroad to reinvest in Pakistan.

The government representatives tasked to attend the forum include Federal Minister, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar Khan, Secretary SIFC, Secretary Commerce. Governor/Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

The session was meant to engage in a strategic dialogue highlighting Government’s position to encourage European investment in Pakistan to form business partnerships and foster trade by addressing difficulties arising due to ambiguities in custom procedure, banking operations, corporate tax issues and/or trade barriers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Trade private sector investments TDAP GSP+ SIFC Pakistan and EU EU Pakistan Forum

Comments

200 characters

EU-Pakistan Forum put on hold

Civil-military leadership vows to continue retaliatory actions

FBR issues SRO to amend Income Tax Rules 2002

Ministry seeks Rs1.6trn PSDP: FY26 budget on June 2

IMF board meeting: First review, $1.3bn new deal on the table today

Imports & exports: Leading shipping co imposes war risk surcharge

Indian strike: Wapda chief assesses NJHP dam structure damage

Aurangzeb meets CEO of Standard Chartered Bank

Judges’ intra-court transfers: Justice Mazhar questions the role of CJP

Pakistan denies any action in Indian Punjab

Read more stories