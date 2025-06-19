AIRLINK 144.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.64%)
BOP 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
CPHL 81.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.61%)
FCCL 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.8%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.14%)
FLYNG 52.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.04%)
HUBC 134.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.3%)
HUMNL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.26%)
KOSM 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
MLCF 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-2.76%)
OGDC 210.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.18%)
PACE 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5%)
PAEL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.2%)
PIAHCLA 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.6%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
POWER 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.17%)
PPL 162.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-0.88%)
PRL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.64%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.47%)
SEARL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-2.04%)
SSGC 43.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.67%)
SYM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.3%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.22%)
TPLP 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.1%)
TRG 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.73%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (8.01%)
BR100 12,923 Decreased By -54.4 (-0.42%)
BR30 36,974 Decreased By -282.3 (-0.76%)
KSE100 120,003 Decreased By -463.3 (-0.38%)
KSE30 36,442 Decreased By -64.4 (-0.18%)
Jun 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-06-19

MoF raises over Rs1.2trn through major govt bond auction

Recorder Report Published June 19, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance has successfully raised over Rs1.2 trillion through a major auction of government bonds held on Wednesday. An official statement issued by the ministry stated that this includes the launch of a new 15-year Zero Coupon Bond, the first of its kind in Pakistan, which received strong demand from investors and raised over Rs47 billion. This new bond does not pay interest every year.

Instead, investors receive a lump sum at the end of 15 years. This helps the government reduce short-term repayments and plan finances better.

The strong response shows that investors are confident in Pakistan’s economy and reforms. This move is part of the government’s broader strategy to reduce borrowing risks, extend the repayment period of debt, and promote Islamic and long-term financial products.

Securities’ auction procedures: SBP unveils changes

Yields on other government bonds also dropped, indicating optimism in financial markets about falling inflation and lower interest rates in the future.

Pakistan’s debt is now becoming more stable. The average repayment period of domestic debt has increased from 2.7 years last year to 3.75 years now, reducing the pressure to repay loans quickly. Moreover, more pension funds and insurance companies—rather than just banks—are now investing in government bonds. This helps spread financial risk and deepen the local investor base.

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb said: “This is a major step forward in making Pakistan’s financial system stronger and more resilient. We are introducing new, smart ways of borrowing that reduce risk and give investors more options. Our aim is to manage public debt responsibly, promote Islamic finance, and attract more long-term investment to support the country’s economic growth.”

The Ministry of Finance is also working on more products to allow ordinary citizens to invest in government bonds, especially Islamic ones, to encourage savings and financial inclusion. Despite global uncertainties, today’s auction shows that Pakistan’s economy is gaining investor trust and moving in the right direction, the ministry added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy ministry of finance Financial markets investors debt government bonds bond auction

Comments

200 characters

MoF raises over Rs1.2trn through major govt bond auction

Trump to decide on US action in Israel-Iran conflict within two weeks, White House says

PIA sell-off: Fauji Fertilizer, Air Blue, and 3 consortiums submit Statements of Qualification

Pakistan warns nationals against traveling to Iran, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $46mn, clock in at $11.72bn

Pakistan salaried class rejects govt’s claim of giving relief in income tax

Israel attacks Iran’s only operating nuclear power plant

In meeting with COAS Munir, Trump lauds Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for regional peace, stability

Ishaq Dar to represent Pakistan at 51st OIC FMs session in Türkiye

Volatility at PSX, KSE-100 sheds nearly 500 points

World Bank’s Benhassine lauds Pakistan’s economic turnaround

Read more stories