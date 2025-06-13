AIRLINK 152.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-2.06%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.18%)
CPHL 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-3.2%)
FCCL 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.86%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.8%)
FLYNG 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.51 (-6.05%)
HUBC 137.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.66%)
KOSM 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.93%)
MLCF 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.25%)
OGDC 209.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-1.3%)
PACE 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.24%)
PAEL 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.82%)
PIAHCLA 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.92%)
PIBTL 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.97%)
POWER 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.2%)
PPL 167.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.1%)
PRL 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.31%)
PTC 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.96%)
SEARL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-3.11%)
SSGC 41.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.55%)
SYM 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.87%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
TPLP 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.47%)
TRG 63.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.29%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
YOUW 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.49%)
BR100 13,039 Decreased By -205.5 (-1.55%)
BR30 37,730 Decreased By -741.3 (-1.93%)
KSE100 122,144 Decreased By -1949.1 (-1.57%)
KSE30 36,938 Decreased By -598.6 (-1.59%)
Jun 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-06-13

Securities’ auction procedures: SBP unveils changes

Rizwan Bhatti Published June 13, 2025 Updated June 13, 2025 09:37am

KARACHI: Changes in Procedures of government securities auctions and monetary policy liquidity operations in respect of Pakistan Real-Time Interbank Settlement Mechanism Plus (PRISM+).

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), under its Vision 2028, has decided to launch the PRISM+ with effect from June 16 to upgrade the National Digital Payments Infrastructure.

PRISM+ is built on the ISO 20022 financial messaging standard which supports structured and data-rich financial communication, enabling enhanced transparency, interoperability, and automation across the payment and settlement ecosystem.

Govt securities: SBP streamlines buyback process

With the launch of PRISM+ System, a new interface has been developed for efficient conduct of auctions and market operations. Accordingly, some changes are being made in procedures.

Now auctions of government securities including Market Treasury Bills (MTBs) and Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) and their buyback auctions, will be conducted through the PRISM+. Conventional Open Market Operations (Injections, and Mop-up) will be conducted through PRISM+. However, Shairah Compliant OMOs as well as Bai Muajjal will continue to be conducted through the existing mechanism.

In respect of Conventional OMOs conducted through PRISM+, all eligible institutions will submit bids at PRISM+. They will tag one or more than one government securities with each bid. The face value of the bid will be considered equal to the face value of tagged/offered government securities.

In addition, the realized value of the government securities will be calculated by PRISM+ based on applicable revaluation rates, prices, and haircuts. In case of multiple securities tagged with the bid subject to pro-rata, the government securities having the shortest remaining life/maturity will be allocated first toward pro-rata.

Conventional Reverse Repo (Ceiling) and Repo (Floor) facilities will be offered through the new TMON/X platform. Shariah Compliant Corridor facilities will, however, continue to be conducted as per existing procedure.

The PRISM+ also offers a platform for secondary market outright and repo-based trading of government securities. All government securities held in custody of SBP will be available for trading. The PRISM+ also provides mechanism for when-issued trading of PIB-Fixed coupon bonds before auctions.

According to the SBP, auction/OMO announcements and results will be visible on Bloomberg/Refinitiv in addition to PRISM+ and all participants will continue to send Auction, OMO and Corridor deal confirmation letters to SBP BSC-Karachi Office through the existing DAP mechanism.

These changes will come into effect from June 16, 2025. All other instructions shall remain unchanged, SBP concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SBP MTBs government securities PIB National Digital Payments Infrastructure PRISM+ auctions of government securities

Comments

200 characters

Securities’ auction procedures: SBP unveils changes

Selling pressure at PSX as geopolitical tensions flare after Israeli strike on Iran

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Iranian state media confirms killing of Revolutionary Guards chief in Israeli strike

Oil jumps more than 7% as Israel strikes Iran, rattling investors

Aurangzeb tells Senate body: Govt eyes $2bn loan to boost reserves

Tariff cuts to cause Rs200bn revenue loss

Long-term industrial policy on the anvil

Rs3.743bn spent on security of Reko Diq project

ECC rejects MTT-WOP over flawed financial assumptions

Read more stories