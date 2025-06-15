Pakistan’s ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 fixtures

The Pakistan men’s Test team is set to embark on a balanced and challenging journey in the new ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle, with a mix of tough away tours and crucial home series that will shape their path to the final.

The new WTC cycle begins on June 17, but Pakistan will open their campaign in October 2025, hosting newly crowned champions South Africa for a two-match Test series.

The home assignment will be Pakistan’s first opportunity to test themselves against the titleholders under home conditions.

The team’s overseas campaign begins in March 2026, with a two-match series against Bangladesh. Pakistan last toured Bangladesh in 2021 and will be looking to assert dominance in familiar subcontinental conditions.

Later in July 2026, Pakistan will travel to the Caribbean for a two-Test series against the West Indies, followed by a demanding three-Test tour of England in August.

The English summer traditionally poses a stern examination for visiting teams, particularly with the Dukes ball and seaming conditions.

Pakistan will return home for two back-to-back series: first against Sri Lanka in November 2026, and then a home series against New Zealand in March 2027 to conclude their WTC campaign.

Pakistan’s WTC 2025-27 schedule:

Month Opponent Venue Number of Tests October 2025 South Africa Home 2 March 2026 Bangladesh Away 2 July 2026 West Indies Away 2 August 2026 England Away 3 November 2026 Sri Lanka Home 2 March 2027 New Zealand Home 2

In total, Pakistan will play 13 Test matches during the cycle, seven at home and six away. The fixtures offer Pakistan an ideal mix of familiar conditions and challenging overseas assignments.

With experienced players in the ranks and a core of promising youngsters emerging from the domestic circuit, Pakistan will be eyeing consistency in performance and improved overseas results to push for a place in the WTC final, scheduled for mid-2027.

As the race for Test supremacy intensifies, the coming two years will test Pakistan’s depth, adaptability, and resilience, traits essential for navigating the diverse challenges of the World Test Championship.