ICC unveils World Test Championship 2025-27 schedule

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the full schedule for the 2025-27 cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC), featuring 71 matches across two years and nine participating nations.

The announcement comes after South Africa clinched their maiden WTC title by defeating Australia in the final at Lord’s.

World Test Championship format needs revamping despite riveting final

The upcoming cycle is set to begin on June 17 with Sri Lanka hosting Bangladesh in Galle, marking the start of what promises to be another fiercely contested championship. Australia will play the most matches, 22 in total, followed closely by England with 21.

India will feature in 18 Test matches during the new cycle, embarking on a new era under the leadership of Shubman Gill. The team will kick off its campaign with a five-match away series against England, beginning June 20 at Headingley.

India’s home fixtures will include series against West Indies, South Africa, and Australia, while their away tours will take them to Sri Lanka and New Zealand in addition to England.

South Africa, the newly crowned champions, remain unbeaten since August 2024 under captain Temba Bavuma. Their title defence will begin with a two-Test away series in Pakistan in October. South African ¬fans will have to wait until September 2026 for home action, when the Proteas host Australia for a three-Test series.

Australia and England will renew their storied Ashes rivalry in a five-match series down under later this year, while Pakistan will play 13 matches, including a home series against South Africa, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand.

The ICC has aimed to balance the number of series each team plays, though the total number of matches varies. Australia, England, and India are slated for heavier workloads, reflecting their commercial appeal and Test depth.

Full team-wise fixture summary:

Team Matches Home Series Away Series Australia 22 England (5), New Zealand (4), Bangladesh (2) West Indies (3), South Africa (3), India (5) England 21 India (5), New Zealand (3), Pakistan (3) Australia (5), South Africa (3), Bangladesh (2) India 18 West Indies (2), South Africa (2), Australia (5) England (5), Sri Lanka (2), New Zealand (2) South Africa 14 Australia (3), Bangladesh (2), England (3) Pakistan (2), India (2), Sri Lanka (2) Pakistan 13 South Africa (2), Sri Lanka (2), New Zealand (2) Bangladesh (2), West Indies (2), England (3) West Indies 14 Australia (3), Sri Lanka (2), Pakistan (2) India (2), New Zealand (3), Bangladesh (2) New Zealand 16 West Indies (3), India (2), Sri Lanka (2) England (3), Australia (4), Pakistan (2) Sri Lanka 12 Bangladesh (2), India (2), South Africa (2) West Indies (2), Pakistan (2), New Zealand (2) Bangladesh 12 Pakistan (2), West Indies (2), England (2) Sri Lanka (2), South Africa (2), Australia (2)

With changes in leadership, team dynamics, and conditions varying across continents, the 2025-27 WTC cycle is expected to challenge teams’ adaptability and depth.

For fans, the road to the final is packed with marquee contests, rising stars, and the ever-present drama of Test cricket.

The final of this edition is scheduled for mid-2027, with the venue yet to be confirmed.