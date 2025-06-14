AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 13, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 14 Jun, 2025 08:57am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Israel hits Iran nuclear and missile facilities, appears to block retaliation

Read here for details.

  • Sindh budget for FY2025-26 at a glance

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz directs assistance for protection of Pakistani pilgrims in Iran

Read here for details.

  • KP govt presents Rs2.12trn surplus budget 2025-26 with no new tax

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola gains Rs4,600 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Energy ministry seeks cabinet nod for fuel levies in line with IMF commitments

Read here for details.

