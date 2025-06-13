AIRLINK 152.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-2.32%)
Business & Finance

KP govt presents Rs2.12trn surplus budget 2025-26 with no new tax

  • Finance Minister Aftab Alam announces 10% increase in salary, 7% pension
BR Web Desk | APP Published June 13, 2025 Updated June 13, 2025 08:16pm

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Friday presented Rs2.12 trillion surplus budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 with no new tax and an increase of 10% in salary and 7% in pension of its employees.

Presenting the annual budget, Finance Minister KP Aftab Alam said the estimated annual expenditures for the new fiscal year would be Rs1.962 trillion with a surplus of Rs157 billion.

Giving the break-up, the minister said the government was expecting to get Rs292.340 billion from the federal government for the merged tribal districts including Rs80 billion current budget grant, Rs39.600 annual development programme, Rs50 billion under AIP, Rs42.740 billion as their share from other provinces and Rs17 billion for TDPs.

Sindh CM Murad presents Rs3.45trn provincial budget for FY2025-26

According to the minister, he said Rs3.293 billion would be received from PSDP, Rs1,506.92 billion from the federal receipts, Rs129 billion provincial owns receipts and Rs10.250 other receipts, Rs291.340 million from merged districts receipts and Rs177.188 million from federal projects assistance.

He said no new tax has been imposed in the budget; rather tax net base has been enhanced with Rs83.500 billion tax receipts and Rs45.500 billi on non-tax receipts for the new fiscal year.

Similarly, the other receipts of Rs10.25 billion would include capital receipts of Rs250 million and Rs10 billion in other ways and means and Rs1.14 trillion as federal tax assignment.

