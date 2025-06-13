PM Shehbaz directs assistance for protection of Pakistani pilgrims in Iran

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed to provide all possible assistance for the safe return and protection of Pakistani pilgrims in Iran, Radio Pakistan reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has instructed relevant government departments to extend full support to Pakistani pilgrims currently in Iran. He called for coordinated efforts to ensure their protection and safe return.

In response to the developments, the Foreign Office has established a crisis management cell to provide emergency assistance to citizens abroad.

Earlier, Pakistan advised its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran and Iraq amid escalating regional tensions following reported Israeli airstrikes on Iranian territory.

“In view of the evolving security situation in the region, pilgrims from Pakistan are advised to reconsider their travel plans to Iran and Iraq,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said Pakistan is closely monitoring the situation through its embassies in Tehran and Baghdad, and remains in contact with local authorities to ensure the safety of Pakistani nationals.

Pakistani missions in Iran and Iraq have been placed on high alert and directed to keep the government updated on any security concerns or urgent needs of nationals.

The advisory follows Israeli airstrikes early Friday that reportedly targeted military and nuclear facilities in Iran, resulting in the deaths of several senior Iranian military commanders and scientists. The incident has heightened fears of a wider regional conflict.