AIRLINK 152.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-2.32%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.84%)
CPHL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-3.6%)
FCCL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.71%)
FFL 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
FLYNG 54.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-5.72%)
HUBC 136.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.39%)
HUMNL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.08%)
KEL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.56%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.11%)
MLCF 82.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.5%)
OGDC 208.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-1.49%)
PACE 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.9%)
PAEL 41.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-4.14%)
PIAHCLA 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.49%)
PIBTL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.56%)
POWER 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.97%)
PPL 166.66 Decreased By ▼ -4.33 (-2.53%)
PRL 32.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-3.97%)
PTC 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.31%)
SEARL 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.44 (-3.7%)
SSGC 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.24%)
SYM 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
TPLP 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.15%)
TRG 63.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.45%)
WAVESAPP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.18%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.84%)
YOUW 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
BR100 13,055 Decreased By -190.1 (-1.43%)
BR30 37,792 Decreased By -679.1 (-1.77%)
KSE100 122,144 Decreased By -1949.6 (-1.57%)
KSE30 36,883 Decreased By -653.4 (-1.74%)
Jun 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz directs assistance for protection of Pakistani pilgrims in Iran

  • Pakistan issues travel advisory for Iran and Iraq amid rising tensions
BR Web Desk Published June 13, 2025 Updated June 13, 2025 09:56pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed to provide all possible assistance for the safe return and protection of Pakistani pilgrims in Iran, Radio Pakistan reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has instructed relevant government departments to extend full support to Pakistani pilgrims currently in Iran. He called for coordinated efforts to ensure their protection and safe return.

In response to the developments, the Foreign Office has established a crisis management cell to provide emergency assistance to citizens abroad.

Earlier, Pakistan advised its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran and Iraq amid escalating regional tensions following reported Israeli airstrikes on Iranian territory.

“In view of the evolving security situation in the region, pilgrims from Pakistan are advised to reconsider their travel plans to Iran and Iraq,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Senate, NA adopt resolutions condemning Israel’s attack on Iran

Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said Pakistan is closely monitoring the situation through its embassies in Tehran and Baghdad, and remains in contact with local authorities to ensure the safety of Pakistani nationals.

Pakistani missions in Iran and Iraq have been placed on high alert and directed to keep the government updated on any security concerns or urgent needs of nationals.

The advisory follows Israeli airstrikes early Friday that reportedly targeted military and nuclear facilities in Iran, resulting in the deaths of several senior Iranian military commanders and scientists. The incident has heightened fears of a wider regional conflict.

Pakistan Foreign office Israeli air strikes Iran nuclear programme iran Israel US Iran nuclear talks Israel attack on Iran Israel strikes on Iran iran and israel Iran Israel escalation

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz directs assistance for protection of Pakistani pilgrims in Iran

Sindh CM Murad presents Rs3.45trn provincial budget for FY2025-26

Budget FY2025-26: Sindh announces to expand sales tax to all major services

Dar condemns Israeli aggression in call with Iranian FM

IFC to provide $400mn loan for Pakistan’s copper-gold Reko Diq mine

KP govt presents Rs2.12trn surplus budget 2025-26 with no new tax

Sindh govt presents Rs1.02trn Annual Development Programme for FY2025-26

Rupee inches lower against US dollar

Pakistan set to hold rates as Israel-Iran conflict overshadows growth push

Gold price per tola gains Rs4,600 in Pakistan

Read more stories