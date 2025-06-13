AIRLINK 152.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-2.32%)
Gold price per tola gains Rs4,600 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 13 Jun, 2025 07:05pm

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Friday in line with their surge in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs361,500 after it gained Rs4,600 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs310,007 after it gained Rs4,023.

On Thursday, gold price per tola Rs356,900 after it gained Rs4,000 during the day.

The international rate of gold also surged on Friday. The rate was at $3,417 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $46, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola increased by Rs35 to settle at Rs3,780.

