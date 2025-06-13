AIRLINK 152.27 Decreased By ▼ -3.44 (-2.21%)
Pakistan

Senate, NA adopt resolutions condemning Israel’s attack on Iran

BR Web Desk Published June 13, 2025 Updated June 13, 2025 05:28pm

The Senate and the National Assembly have adopted resolutions unanimously condemning Israel’s “unjustified and illegitimate aggression against Iran.

The resolution, moved by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in Senate, said the House stands resolute with Iranian brethren and supports their right to defend themselves against Israeli aggression.

It noted that Israeli attack s a blatant violation of fundamental principles of the United Nations and all international norms, and has put peace and security in the region and beyond in grave danger.

The resolution unequivocally condemned Israel’s heinous crimes against Muslim Ummah especially against brotherly nations of Palestine and Iran.

The resolution mentioned that over the years, Israel has been source of countless deaths of Muslims around the world particularly in occupied Palestine.

It said the world and Muslim Ummah are witnessing the slaughter of innocent children and civilians in Gaza for last two years on an unimaginable scale.

The resolution expressed concern over the inaction of Muslim world against this genocide, which has now led Israel to attack another sovereign Muslim state Iran.

In the National Assembly, the resolution was moved by Syed Naveed Qamar. It noted that Israeli strikes are not only a serious violation of the sovereignty and integrity of a United Nations Member state but it also clearly contravenes the fundamental principles of international law and the United Nations Charter.

The House warned that such continued blatant acts of aggression by Israel have brought not only the Middle East but the entire world into serious dangers, the consequence of which shall entirely rest on Israel. It said Iran has a right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

The National Assembly reiterated that Pakistan stands in complete solidarity with the

The House called upon the government to immediately call for a meeting of the UN Security Council and the OIC to discuss, condemn and bring an immediate halt to the aggression on Iran.

The condemnation comes after Israel said it targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders on Friday at the start of what it warned would be a prolonged operation to prevent Tehran from building an atomic weapon.

Iranian state television reported that Hossein Salami, the chief of the elite Revolutionary Guards corps, had been killed and the unit’s headquarters in Tehran had been hit. Several children had been killed in a strike on a residential area in the capital, it said.

Iran said it was planning to ‘give a harsh response’ to the attack, an Iranian security source told Reuters.

