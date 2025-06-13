Iranian state media confirms killing of Revolutionary Guards chief in Israeli strike

Iranian state media confirmed on Friday the killing of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Commander Hossein Salami in an Israeli strike.
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jun 12
|
282.73
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jun 12
|
282.53
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jun 12
|
144.50
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jun 12
|
0.81
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jun 12
|
1.36
|
Euro to USD / Jun 12
|
1.15
|
UK LIBOR % / Jun 12
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jun 12
|
6,045.26
|
India Sensex / Jun 12
|
81,691.98
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jun 12
|
37,685.10
|
Nasdaq / Jun 12
|
19,662.48
|
Hang Seng / Jun 12
|
23,873.24
|
FTSE 100 / Jun 12
|
8,884.92
|
Dow Jones / Jun 12
|
42,967.62
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jun 12
|
23,771.45
|
France CAC40 / Jun 12
|
7,765.11
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jun 12
|
74.04
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jun 12
|
16,485
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jun 12
|
305,984
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jun 12
|
3,450.10
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jun 12
|
67.63
|
Petrol/Litre / Jun 13
|
253.63
|
Diesel/Litre / Jun 13
|
254.64
|Stock
|Price
|
Invest Bank / Jun 13
Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited(ICIBL)
|
7.11
▲ 1 (16.37%)
|
Ashfaq Textile / Jun 13
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited(ASHT)
|
25.70
▲ 2.34 (10.02%)
|
LSE Financial Serv. / Jun 13
LSE Financial Services Limited(LSEFSL)
|
42.97
▲ 3.91 (10.01%)
|
Shadman Cotton / Jun 13
Shadman Cotton Mills Limited(SHCM)
|
47.38
▲ 4.31 (10.01%)
|
AN Textile Mills / Jun 13
AN Textile Mills Limited(ANTM)
|
15.49
▲ 1.41 (10.01%)
|
Nets Internat.Comm. / Jun 13
Nets International Communication Limited(GEMNETS)
|
31.35
▲ 2.85 (10%)
|
Beco Steel Ltd / Jun 13
Beco Steel Limited(BECO)
|
14.41
▲ 1.31 (10%)
|
Blessed Tex. / Jun 13
Blessed Textiles Limited(BTL)
|
292.29
▲ 26.57 (10%)
|
Kohat Textile / Jun 13
Kohat Textile Mills Limited(KOHTM)
|
89.44
▲ 8.13 (10%)
|
Shadab Textile / Jun 13
Shadab Textile Mills Limited(SHDT)
|
63.50
▲ 5.77 (9.99%)
|Stock
|Price
|
F.Credit & Inv / Jun 13
First Credit and Investment Bank Limited(FCIBL)
|
11.22
▼ -1.25 (-10.02%)
|
Khyber Textile / Jun 13
Khyber Textile Mills Limited(KHYT)
|
1,794.55
▼ -199.39 (-10%)
|
PIA Holding Co.B / Jun 13
PIA Holding Company Limited B(PIAHCLB)
|
18,889.10
▼ -2098.79 (-10%)
|
Hafiz Ltd. / Jun 13
Hafiz Limited(HAFL)
|
271
▼ -30 (-9.97%)
|
Elahi Cotton / Jun 13
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited(ELCM)
|
130.55
▼ -14.29 (-9.87%)
|
Blue-Ex Ltd / Jun 13
Blue-Ex Limited (GEM)(GEMBLUEX)
|
59.13
▼ -6.47 (-9.86%)
|
Pak Gulf Leasing / Jun 13
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Limited(PGLC)
|
20.40
▼ -2.1 (-9.33%)
|
Din Tex. / Jun 13
Din Textile Mills Limited(DINT)
|
49.30
▼ -4.7 (-8.7%)
|
Tandlianwala Sugar / Jun 13
Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Limited(TSML)
|
163
▼ -15.14 (-8.5%)
|
Arctic Textile / Jun 13
Arctic Textile Mills Limited(ARCTM)
|
40.25
▼ -3.73 (-8.48%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Invest Bank / Jun 13
Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited(ICIBL)
|
13,401,230
▲ 1
|
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy / Jun 13
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.(PASL)
|
13,164,975
▲ 0.02
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jun 13
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
11,824,624
▼ -0.01
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Jun 13
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
9,802,539
▼ -1.24
|
Cnergyico PK / Jun 13
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
8,638,378
▼ -0.34
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Jun 13
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
8,164,895
▼ -0.21
|
Sui South Gas / Jun 13
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
7,821,122
▼ -0.67
|
Fauji Cement / Jun 13
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
7,351,159
▼ -1.11
|
PIA Holding Co.Ltd / Jun 13
PIA Holding Company Limited(PIAHCLA)
|
6,842,394
▼ -0.17
|
Bankislami Pak. / Jun 13
BankIslami Pakistan Limited(BIPL)
|
6,423,627
▲ 0.55
