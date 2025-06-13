AIRLINK 152.27 Decreased By ▼ -3.44 (-2.21%)
Business & Finance

Bolan Castings extends shutdown as weak demand continues

BR Web Desk Published 13 Jun, 2025 03:58pm

Bolan Castings Limited (BCL), a subsidiary of Millat Tractors Limited, has decided to extend its temporary production halt due to continued weak demand in the tractor industry.

The listed company shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“In view of the continued downturn in the tractor industry and the resulting lack of orders, the production activities of Bolan Castings Limited will remain suspended till the situation improves, hopefully soon,” read the notice.

Last month, Bolan Castings Limited announced that temporarily halt production activities.

“It is to inform you that the conditions prompting the earlier suspension continue to prevail, given the lack of customer orders due to the continued downturn in the tractor industry,” read the notice back then.

Bolan Castings Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in 1982. It is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of castings for tractors and automotive parts.

As per the company’s latest financial results, the company recorded a net sales of Rs622.19 million during the third quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to Rs953.70 million during the same period of last year.

BCL posted a profit after tax of Rs15.31 million during the third quarter, as compared to a PAT of Rs68.50 million during the same period of last year.

