BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from June 11 , 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Pakistan an ‘exceptional counterterrorism partner’: US CENTCOM chief
- Trump willing to mediate Kashmir dispute after India-Pakistan ceasefire: US State Dept
- Post-budget presser: ‘Have to get money from somewhere to provide relief somewhere’, says Auranzgeb
- ‘Disconnected from economic realities’: think tank says budget could increase unemployment
- Pakistan’s remittances hit $3.7bn in May, up 16% MoM
- Sindh govt allocates budget for EV taxis, scooters in FY26
