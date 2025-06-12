AIRLINK 156.45 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.36%)
BOP 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.61%)
CPHL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.43%)
FCCL 46.87 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.79%)
FFL 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.22%)
FLYNG 59.99 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.2%)
HUBC 140.04 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.31%)
HUMNL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
KEL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.6%)
KOSM 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.42%)
MLCF 83.01 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.4%)
OGDC 215.31 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (2.37%)
PACE 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.86%)
PAEL 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.55%)
PIAHCLA 22.16 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.26%)
PIBTL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
POWER 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.58%)
PPL 174.37 Increased By ▲ 8.90 (5.38%)
PRL 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.67%)
PTC 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.12%)
SEARL 93.88 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (2.98%)
SSGC 41.14 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (10%)
SYM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.49%)
TRG 64.39 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.21%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.11%)
BR100 13,323 Increased By 243.1 (1.86%)
BR30 38,924 Increased By 966.8 (2.55%)
KSE100 124,353 Increased By 2328.2 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,632 Increased By 729.2 (1.98%)
Jun 12, 2025

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 11 , 2025
BR Web Desk Published 12 Jun, 2025 08:38am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan an ‘exceptional counterterrorism partner’: US CENTCOM chief

Read here for details.

  • Trump willing to mediate Kashmir dispute after India-Pakistan ceasefire: US State Dept

Read here for details.

  • Post-budget presser: ‘Have to get money from somewhere to provide relief somewhere’, says Auranzgeb

Read here for details.

  • ‘Disconnected from economic realities’: think tank says budget could increase unemployment

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s remittances hit $3.7bn in May, up 16% MoM

Read here for details.

  • Sindh govt allocates budget for EV taxis, scooters in FY26

Read here for details.

