Pakistan’s remittances hit $3.7bn in May, up 16% MoM

The inflow of overseas workers’ remittances into Pakistan stood at $3.7 billion in May 2025, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data showed on Wednesday.

Remittances increased by 13.7% year over year, compared to $3.24 billion recorded in the same month last year. On a monthly basis, remittances were up 16%, compared to $3.18 billion in April.

Cumulatively, with an inflow of $34.9 billion, workers’ remittances increased by 28.8% during Jul-May, FY25, compared to $27.1 billion received during Jul-May, FY24.

Home remittances play a significant role in supporting the country’s external account, stimulating Pakistan’s economic activity as well as supplementing the disposable incomes of remittance-dependent households.

In April, SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad said that given the strong level of remittances, the current account would remain in surplus throughout this fiscal year.

“There will be a substantial surplus, and this is the best performance on the external account during the last two decades,” he said, back then.

Breakdown of remittances

Overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia remitted the largest amount in May 2025 as they sent $913.9 million during the month. The amount was up 26% on a monthly basis, and nearly 12% higher than the $819 million sent by the expatriates in the same month of the previous year.

Inflows from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) inched up by 16% on a monthly basis, from $652.6 million in April to $754.2 million in May. On a yearly basis, remittances jumped nearly 13%, as compared to $668.4 million reported in the same month last year.

Remittances from the United Kingdom amounted to $588.1 million during the month, up by 10% compared to $535.1 million in April 2025. YoY inflows from the UK improved by 24%.

Overseas Pakistanis in the US sent $314.7 million in May 2025, a MoM increase of 4%.