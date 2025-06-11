AIRLINK 156.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.58%)
Trump willing to mediate Kashmir dispute after India-Pakistan ceasefire: US State Dept

  • US State Dept spokesperson says president only one to bring certain people to table to have conversations that 'nobody thought was possible'
BR Web Desk Published 11 Jun, 2025 10:51am

The United States said President Donald Trump would like to mediate between India and Pakistan on the issue of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce was asked about the president’s offer to mediate after the ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

“What I do know is that I think we all recognize that President Trump in each step that he takes, it’s made to solve generational differences between countries, generational war.

“So it doesn’t – it shouldn’t surprise anyone that he’d want to manage something like that. He seems very much to be – and not just seems but he is – has been the only one to bring certain people to the table to have conversations that nobody thought was possible,” she replied.

She said while she cannot speak to any details, it was an exciting time that “if we can get to a point in that particular conflict, thank God but also thank Secretary Rubio and President Trump and the Vice President”.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson also confirmed a Pakistani parliamentary delegation led by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari met with senior State Department officials, including Under Secretary for Political Affairs Allison Hooker.

Without giving details, Bruce said the talks covered counterterrorism cooperation and US support for the India-Pakistan ceasefire.

