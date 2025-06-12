Naqvi directs all subsidiary institutions to enhance mutual cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday directed all departments under the Ministry of Interior to ensure effective coordination and timely sharing of data to improve governance and service delivery.

Chairing a meeting, the minister said that seamless exchange of information among institutions is vital for efficient operations.

He noted that officers stationed at Pakistani embassies abroad under various departmental portfolios could also assist other wings, institutions of the ministry.

The meeting, which was also attended by the heads of all attached departments, decided to enhance mutual cooperation among all subsidiary institutions of the Ministry of Interior.

Naqvi said that mutual cooperation among all departments is extremely important. He said that all institutions should make full use of each other’s capabilities and bring ease to the lives of citizens.

He stressed the importance of making full use of the human resources of all institutions, saying that improved coordination among departments would benefit both the government and the public.

Naqvi instructed that nominations for professional training courses should be strictly merit-based.

He asked all departments to submit recommendations, based on which the federal secretary interior will formulate a comprehensive capacity-building plan for presentation to the ministry.

State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry, secretary Ministry of Interior, and heads of departments including National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Frontier Corps, Frontier Constabulary (FC), Rangers, National Police Academy, National Police Bureau, Immigration and Passport (I&P) Directorate, National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), and Islamabad police as well as officials of Narcotics Division.

