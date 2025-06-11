AIRLINK 155.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
BOP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
CNERGY 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
CPHL 88.32 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.13%)
FCCL 45.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.47%)
FLYNG 59.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUBC 138.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.72%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.6%)
KOSM 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 77.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
OGDC 210.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.18%)
PACE 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PAEL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 21.46 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (9.99%)
PIBTL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.65%)
PRL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
PTC 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.85%)
SEARL 91.16 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
SSGC 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.95%)
SYM 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TRG 63.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
WTL 1.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 13,080 Increased By 45.5 (0.35%)
BR30 37,958 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.18%)
KSE100 122,024 Increased By 383.4 (0.32%)
KSE30 36,903 Increased By 74.7 (0.2%)
Jun 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Budget 2025-26 Print 2025-06-11

Rs1trn set aside for PSDP

Naveed Butt Published June 11, 2025 Updated June 11, 2025 08:44am

ISLAMABAD: The budget 2025-26 allocated Rs1,000 billion for federal Public Sector Development Programme while provincial Annual Development Plans earmarked 2,869 billion. A separate allocation has been envisaged for state-owned entities, ie, Rs355 billion against Rs196.839 billion last fiscal year.

The budgeted allocation for 2024-25 was Rs1,400 billion and the current year is lower allocation which indicates a decline of 28.5 percent next fiscal year. During the year the government reduced it to Rs1.1 trillion due to narrow fiscal space.

The highest allocation under the PSDP has been earmarked for transport at Ra 225 billion with roads (Quetta-Karachi dualisation, Sukkur Hyderabad motorway, Eastbay Expressway accounting for a total cost of 501 billion rupees), water resources 184 billion rupees in spite of Pakistan being a water stressed country and climate allocated a mere 5.26 billion rupees though Pakistan is a major climate stressed country.

Budget 2025-26: Pakistan targets 4.2% growth as Aurangzeb presents proposals ‘for a competitive economy’

Climate resilience projects include urban flood strategy and spatial planning 106 million rupees, green Pakistan 2.25 billion rupees, green skills and innovation 450 million rupees and biosafety and SDG reporting 300 million rupees.

Three ongoing dams have been allocated the following amounts: Bhasha dam 60 billion rupees, Dasu 20 billion rupees, Mohmand 15 billion rupees while K-IV electric water supply has been budgeted 12 billion rupees and rural electrification and solarisation 10 billion rupees.

Merged districts have been allocated a budget of 70 billion rupees and special areas (AJK and GB) 74.5 billion rupees. Health services which witnessed a major inflationary impact last fiscal year are budgeted at 24.7 billion rupees while IT and telecom, with potential to emerge as a major source of foreign exchange earnings budgeted at 23 billion rupees.

The government has budgeted 61 billion rupees for Higher Education Commission, 4.7 billion rupees for NAVTTC Skill programme, 14 billion rupees for Pakistan Education Endowment, 5 billion rupees for cancer hospital Islamabad and 10 billion rupees for hepatitis and diabetes control.

The PSDP handout states that Uraan Pakistan, a vision for the future, is our pledge, with no region ignored, no citizen forgotten, no potential wasted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

development projects PSDP PSDP projects budget allocation PSDP 2025 26 Budget 2025 26 Federal Budget 2025 26 Annual Development Plan

Comments

200 characters

Rs1trn set aside for PSDP

Rs133.4bn tagged for hydropower, water projects

Govt offers tax relief, cuts rates for salaried class

Over Rs623bn new taxes unveiled

Privatisation: Rs86.5bn target set

Banks to act as WHT agents: ‘Digital levy’ introduced

Withdrawal of 3pc FED on property transfer proposed

Massive tariff overhaul unveiled

Exceeding Rs10m annually: Flat 5pc tax on pension income proposed

Four dozens power projects to get Rs92bn

Read more stories