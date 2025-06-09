AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Portugal’s emotional Ronaldo rejoices in winning Nations League

Reuters Published 09 Jun, 2025 01:34pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUNICH: Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo shed tears of joy as they won their second Nations League title on Sunday, insisting that winning trophies with his country beats all club honours.

Ronaldo’s 138th international goal in the second half took the final to penalties after a 2-2 draw with Spain, with the substituted 40-year-old forward looking on from the sidelines as Portugal netted all five spot kicks to claim the title.

The triumph, which left the five-times Champions League winner in tears, was Ronaldo’s third on the international stage, accompanying his 2016 European Championship and 2019 Nations League winners’ medals.

“What a joy,” Ronaldo told Sport TV. “First of all for this generation, which deserved a title of this magnitude, for our families. My children came here, my wife, my brother, my friends.

“Winning for Portugal is always special. I have many titles with clubs, but nothing is better than winning for Portugal. It’s tears. It’s duty done and a lot of joy.

“When you talk about Portugal it is always a special feeling. Being captain of this generation is a source of pride. Winning a title is always the pinnacle in a national team.”

Ronaldo’s future remains uncertain. He said last week he did not plan to play at the Club World Cup in the United States, which starts later this month, despite being courted by clubs taking part in the 32-team tournament.

The Al-Nassr forward said he had several offers from other teams to play in the U.S., while his side’s sporting director, Fernando Hierro said last month they were negotiating with Ronaldo over a contract extension but faced competition from clubs eager to sign the five-times Ballon d’Or winner.

For now, however, he is only focused on celebrating his latest triumph, having played in the final with an injury.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he does not plan to play at Club World Cup

“It’s beautiful,” he added. “It’s for our nation. We are a small people, but with a very big ambition.

“The future is short term. Now is the time to rest well. I had the injury and that was the maximum, the maximum … I pushed, because for the national team you have to push.”

Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Ballon d’Or winner Al Nassr Nations League title 2016 European Championship

Comments

200 characters

Portugal’s emotional Ronaldo rejoices in winning Nations League

Overseas Pakistanis help country post historic current account surplus of $1.9bn in 10MFY25

Pakistan secures over $1.5 billion for climate action amid rising environmental pressures

Platform set for further growth: Experts weigh in on Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25

Pakistan’s IT sector surges with 24% export growth, $2.4bn trade surplus

Chinese defence stocks surge as Pakistan signals major arms deal: report

California governor calls Trump National Guard deployment in LA unlawful

Israeli forces seize Gaza aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg, ministry says

Policy for installing more than one electricity meter unchanged, says Power Division amid social media reports

CCP grants exemptions to logistics and transport sector

Pakistan’s high-level multi party delegation arrives in London

Read more stories