AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo says he does not plan to play at Club World Cup

Reuters Published 08 Jun, 2025 12:06pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Al-Nassr and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo said on Saturday he did not plan to play at the Club World Cup in the United States, despite being courted by clubs participating in the expanded 32-team tournament.

Speculation over the 40-year-old’s future intensified last month when FIFA President Gianni Infantino said discussions were underway about Ronaldo playing in the Club World Cup, despite Al-Nassr failing to qualify.

Al-Nassr’s sporting director Fernando Hierro said last month they were negotiating with Ronaldo over a contract extension but faced competition from a host of clubs eager to sign the five-times Ballon d’Or winner.

Ronaldo himself added to the uncertainty after Al-Nassr’s season-ending match at Al-Fateh, posting on social media: “This chapter is over. The story? Still being written.”

Asked about the possibility of signing for another club in the coming days in order to play at the Club World Cup later this month, Ronaldo told reporters: “It’s irrelevant, at the moment it doesn’t make sense to talk about things other than the national team.

“There has been plenty of contact (from clubs), I see things that make sense, others that don’t. You can’t go to all of them (clubs), you have to think short, medium and long term. “It’s something that’s practically decided on my part, which is not to go to the Club World Cup, but I’ve had plenty of invitations.”

On Wednesday, Ronaldo scored the winner as Portugal beat Germany 2-1 to go into the Nations League final, where they will face Spain.

Many have labelled Sunday’s final as a face-off between Ronaldo and 17-year-old Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal but the Portuguese forward said he did not see it as such.

“It’s always been like that, whenever I’ve played football, whenever I’ve played a big game it’s always been Cristiano against this one, against that one,” he said.

Ballon d’Or ‘should go to Champions League winner’, says Ronaldo

“It’s been 20-something years and it’s still the same, it doesn’t keep me up at night anymore, it’s a normal thing. They’re completely different generations, a generation that’s starting out, another that’s finishing, which is my case.

“In reality it’s not like that, it’s a team against a team. It will always be like that… What I want most is for Portugal to be at a good level, confident that things can go well, that we can play a great game and win against a very good team, possibly the best in the world.”

Cristiano Ronaldo Lamine Yamal

Comments

200 characters

Cristiano Ronaldo says he does not plan to play at Club World Cup

Second electricty meter policy unchanged, says Power Division amid social media reports

Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25 to be launched on Monday

Budget FY26: PSX proposes to resolve provincial jurisdiction differences over collection of sales tax on services at CCI

Iran says US travel ban shows ‘deep hostility’ for Iranians, Muslims

US-backed Gaza group suspends aid for a day over threats, Hamas vows to protect UN aid

Ukraine drones attack on Moscow forces airport closure, Russia says

Colombian senator Uribe fighting for life after shooting

PM Shehbaz exchanges Eid greetings with Muslim leaders

Bilawal urges India to end ‘excuses’, resume dialogue with Pakistan

Power tariff hike: govt reaches ‘understanding’ with IMF

Read more stories